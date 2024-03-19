Jenna Bush Hager has been married to her husband, Henry Hager, since 2008 and there is one surprising way they keep the spark alive in their relationship.

The Today star, 42, admitted that while it might be "weird" for others, she "sometimes" enjoys watching women openly flirt with her husband.

Speaking to her co-host Hoda Kotb during a 'Girl Code' segment on Monday, Jenna made the unexpected revelation after a female viewer expressed concern about a friend constantly flirting with her husband.

© Getty Jenna and Henry married in 2008

While Hoda appeared to be strongly against flirting with someone else's partner, Jenna didn't feel the same way. "This may be weird, but sometimes I like it when people flirt with Henry," Jenna said.

When Hoda asked her why, she replied: "I don't know, I'm just like, 'Baby girls still got it!'" before she clarified: "Because I am very secure in our relationship. So, I'm like, 'Oh, there you are.'"

Jenna even admitted that she finds it "attractive" if Henry flirts back – but she still has her limits.

"If it's a very small amount [of flirting,] I find it attractive," she explained. "He wouldn't do it a lot."

© Instagram Jenna 'sometimes' likes it when women flirt with Henry

Jenna and Henry met around 2004, during Jenna's father, George W. Bush's then-campaign for a second term as the 43rd President of the United States.

Henry, who previously worked as a deputy operations manager for Bush's re-election campaign, proposed to Jenna in 2007 – but she revealed last year that he wasn't the first one in their relationship to pop the question.

Last August, Jenna revealed that she proposed to Henry three months into their relationship after "several cocktails" during a night out.

However, Henry didn't give her the answer she was hoping for, and he turned down her offer of marriage. See what she had to say in the video below.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager reveals husband Henry turned down her marriage proposal

Three years later, Henry made a "real proposal" and asked Jenna to marry him after seeking her father's permission during a trip to Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

Jenna explained that Henry was so nervous about asking her dad for his blessing, that he read the Bible beforehand. "[It was] not easy. He actually read the Bible," she explained on Today.

But he was more than prepared when it came to finally speaking to the then-president. "He had like a seven-point plan of why he wanted to marry me and how he was going to take care of me," she explained.

© Instagram Jenna and Henry have been married for 15 years

"My dad goes, 'Henry, I said yes. You don't need to go through anything else — Laura, Henry’s proposing,' and that was that. Good thing he did it."

Following their engagement, Jenna's parents released a statement to publicly announce the news, but it was a move that put a lot of pressure on the couple.

"My parents put out a statement because my dad was president. We were sitting in the airport, and it came on CNN that we were engaged. I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa,'" she recalled.

© Instagram Jenna and Henry with their three kids

"I'm happy I married him. I have three kids. I adore him," she added. "But I was like, 'What? Like what happens if for some reason [it doesn't work out]?' It felt like so much pressure for both of us."

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in May 2008 at the Bush family's 1,600-acre estate in Crawford, Texas. They now share three children, daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, eight, and son Hal, four.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.