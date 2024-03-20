Jake Gyllenhaal's statuesque girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu is as tall as he is in stunning red carpet appearance

Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu are not pictured together often – but when they are it's difficult to tear your eyes away from them.

The attractive couple made a rare red carpet appearance on Tuesday to attend the New York City premiere of Jake's new movie, Road House, and they both turned heads.

Jeanne, 28, put her incredible statuesque physique on display and almost towered over her longtime boyfriend, 42, wearing a chic all-black outfit.

The French model looked gorgeous in a plunging black dress that boasted long sleeves and a patent black belt to cinch in her tiny waist.

© Getty Images Jeanne is just as tall as her boyfriend

Jake, meanwhile, mirrored his girlfriend and wore a black suit with a light-colored shirt and a bright green tie.

The couple looked picture-perfect as they wrapped their arms around each other and smiled for the camera outside Manhattan's Jazz at Lincoln Center.

© Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Jake and Jeanne looked very much in love

Jake and Jeanne were first spotted together in late 2018 on walks in New York City and Paris, sparking conversation that they were together, which wasn't directly confirmed for nearly three years.

They made things official in September 2021, when they made their first red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Jake's sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.

© Getty Images Jake and Jeanne both looked incredible

They've since made occasional public appearances together, such as the Paris premiere of Jake's film Ambulance in May 2022, and a few months later at the Cannes Film Festival.

Since their first carpet, Jake has been more open about discussing his girlfriend. In a 2022 interview with Esquire, he described spending lockdown in his godmother Jamie Lee Curtis' guest cottage with Jeanne.

"In a lot of ways, we're family," he said of his girlfriend. "I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease."

© Getty Images Jake and Jeanne were first linked in 2018

He added: "I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

In an interview with Howard Stern in October 2021, he gushed about their relationship and affirmed that marriage is on the table.

© Getty Images Jake sees himself marrying Jeanne

"That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father…That really is what I want," Jake said.

"And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."

© Getty Images Jeanne is a successful model

While Jeanne isn't as recognized as Jake, she's no stranger to being in front of a camera.

As a model, she has appeared in several magazines like Harper's Bazaar, and M Magazine. She has also walked the runway for brands like Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten, Max Mara, Michael Kors, and more.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.