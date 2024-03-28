Meghan Markle's new brand will give 'glimpse into Montecito lifestyle'

The Duchess of Sussex made a long-awaited return to Instagram earlier this month as she shared a teaser for her newest venture.

Meghan has launched a new website, American Riviera Orchard, but the Duchess is keeping fans on tenterhooks before releasing full details on what her business will provide.

A whimsical video of Meghan picking flowers, baking and twirling around in a little black dress appeared to hint it will be a lifestyle brand, while trademark applications filings include digital and print cookbooks, tableware including cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

A further extension, as reported by MailOnline, also lists cosmetic and beauty products, including scented oils, soaps and haircare.

Meghan's brand is being largely viewed as an evolution of her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, which was described as "a hub for the discerning palate - those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion & beauty".

The Duchess left a sweet parting message as she closed down the site in 2017, prior to her marriage to Prince Harry, telling readers: "Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being "the change you wish to see in the world."

Royal expert Christine Ross tells HELLO!: "American Riviera Orchard is a logical next step for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Before her marriage, her website The Tig was growing in popularity and notoriety.

"When it was closed prior to her wedding, there was an outcry for her down-to-earth content and insights into her lifestyle. The appeal of these websites is the relatability, like we could achieve the same level of glamour or elegance if we just had the same breakfast recipes."

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Meghan has written a best-selling children's book, The Bench; launched an award-winning podcast, Archetypes, with a second audio series in the pipeline in a deal with Lemonada Media; and is working on several projects in development with Netflix.

"American Riviera Orchard feels consistent with the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes rebranding over recent years," Christine tells HELLO! "As they work to shape their relationship with the public and their perception, a full-scale brand showcasing a glimpse of their lifestyle is the perfect next step.

"From what we have heard and the teasers we have seen, American Riviera Orchard seems like a glimpse into their Montecito lifestyle in a perfectly posed, curated way."

The brand's name seems to be another clue - Meghan's home in Montecito is located in Santa Barbara, which is often referred to as the 'American Riviera'.

Either way, we're keeping our eyes on Instagram for further updates!

