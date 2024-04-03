Anya Taylor-Joy reveals she's been secretly married to Malcolm McRae for two years

Anya Taylor-Joy has finally unveiled the details of her intimate union with Malcolm McRae, confirming that the couple exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in New Orleans two years prior.

This revelation comes amidst whispers of their Venetian celebration six months ago, adding another layer of enchantment to their love story.

Celebrating this milestone, Anya took to Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message alongside snapshots from their nuptials, expressing, "Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. 'Happy second (first) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest.'"

Anya's announcement illuminated the unique and deeply personal aspects of their wedding day, including the choice of anatomically correct heartcakes and her whimsical reference to herself as "the vampire Lestat."

© Instagram Anya's incredible wedding dress

The shared photographs offered a glimpse into the day's gothic elegance, showcasing Anya in a breathtaking Dior gown embroidered with birds, alongside her friend, Cara Delevingne.

Despite the public eye's keen interest, Anya has maintained a degree of privacy concerning her relationship with Malcolm since its inception.

© Instagram Anya revealed she married Malcolm two years ago in a secret ceremony

The duo, though separated by the vast distance between London and the United States, have nurtured a profound connection. Malcolm, like Anya, navigates the realms of acting and music, grounding their relationship in shared artistic passions.

In a candid interview with British Vogue in March 2022, Anya opened up about the dynamics of their relationship, humorously remarking, "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby."

Anya has a penchant for off-beat outfits

This light-hearted confession underpins the couple's contentment in simply being together, whether engaged in activities or enjoying each other's company in silence, embodying a unique blend of youthful zeal and mature companionship.

The challenge of distance only seems to deepen their appreciation for one another, turning everyday moments into cherished memories. Anya's delight in sharing simple experiences, such as a routine trip to the petrol station, highlights the joy they find in life's mundane aspects when together.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Anya's journey from Miami to Buenos Aires and finally to London, alongside her ascendancy to stardom through roles like Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit, reflects not just her versatile talent but her profound resilience and adaptability.

Her achievements, including a Golden Globe win and nominations for her roles in The Menu and the anticipated Furiosa underscore her position as one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses.

