Greta Gerwig channels Princess Kate with unconventional wedding dress for surprise nuptials

Barbie screenplay writers Greta Gerwig, 40, and Noah Baumbach, 54, had a low-key wedding at New York City Hall on Tuesday, following a 12-year relationship.

Swapping the traditional wedding breakfast for an unconventional evening celebration, the newlyweds were pictured at Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden concert. Photos share a glimpse of Greta's unexpected bridal outfit, which consisted of a pleated ivory skirt and a white scoop-neck top layered underneath an oversized white blazer.

© Kevin Mazur Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig were pictured at Billy Joel's concert following their wedding

The Little Women director's silver embellished fastening on her jacket tied in with her sparkly bag, while her husband looked smart in a dark blue suit.

Greta's wedding look appears to be similar to some of Princess Kate's go-to Self Portrait dresses. Take a look...

Pleated dress © Instagram The Princess of Wales rocked the white boucle and chiffon midi dress to a reception for her photography book Hold Still in 2021, before recycling it for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace the following year.

Bouclé belted jacket © Getty She has also previously stepped out in a similar bouclé belted jacket with a black trim, paired with a pleated chiffon skirt.

Cream co-ord © Photo: Getty Images The royal looked beautiful in a cream co-ord with jacquard detailing in 2022. The elegant combo clearly has the seal of approval from both royals and celebrities!

Greta and Noah are parents to two children: Harold, whom they welcomed in March 2019, and another son whom they gave birth to in 2023.

Discussing her happy family news, she told Elle UK: "He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby."

Greta added: "The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state."

© Getty The couple co-wrote the Barbie screenplay

Noah was previously married to Jennifer Jason Leigh, who is the mother to his son Rohmer. The couple split in 2010 and their divorce was finalised three years later.

However, he has clarified that his 2019 film Marriage Story, which follows the divorce of a stage director and his actor wife, was not autobiographical.

"It’s not about my marriage in any way," he told The Independent, adding that he sent his ex-wife the script and the movie in case questions were raised about the fictional story and their lives.

"It was really just knowing that people can’t help but draw parallels, just so that she knows what it is. I wanted her to know, to see it early on, for that reason," he continued.

DISCOVER: The secret meanings hidden in 8 royal brides' stunning wedding dresses