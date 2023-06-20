Russell Simmons' bitter family feud with ex-wife Kimora Lee and daughters – what to know

The Def Jam Recordings co-founder has been accused of abuse by his ex-wife and two daughters

Russell Simmons has a tense family feud brewing between himself and his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, and the former couple's two daughters, Ming, 23, and Aoki, 20.

The record executive and his ex-wife first met in 1992, before tying the knot with a wedding in St. Barth's in 1998. They welcomed their daughters in 2000 and 2002, though they announced their separation in 2006, and finalized their divorce two years later.

Though it has been over a decade since their divorce, the two appear to have become estranged, and have taken the ill will between them to social media.

On Monday, following Father's Day in the U.S., Russell took to his Instagram Stories with a defiant message seemingly aimed at his ex-wife, which read: "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all."

Kimora then took to her own Instagram Stories with a rebuttal to her ex-husbands cryptic message, giving more insight into the concerning source behind their feud.

"I'm so sorry to have to do this," she started, before revealing: "But this man has been threatening my kids' lives."

She added: "I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied, threatened or afraid."

Before continuing her statement, she included a screen recording of a FaceTime conversation between the entrepreneur and his youngest daughter, Aoki, and though the sound was turned off, he appears to be screaming at her while she talks back in between tears.

Kimora then continued: "Leave my kids alone. This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one's own shortcomings and embarrassment is dead."

She added: "This is how you maneuver with the world and women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation maneuvers and tactics are sad. Stop it please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough."

The model also accused Russell of having told his daughters they "would never work again" and that he would "ruin" them, and concluded with: "For those of you who know and send your love and support – thank you, we love you."

Aoki also shared her own side of the story on her Instagram Stories, sharing a compilation of her previous Father's Day tributes to her dad as proof of their previous supportive relationship, before sharing a screenshot of a message she sent him explaining why she stopped talking to him.

In part it read: "Dad, I stopped talking to you because you were giving me panic attacks to the point I was placed on emergency medication every time we spoke. I cannot have a relationship with you until that stops. No one stops me from talking to you, my health does. I have to put that first."

Russell's Instagram account remains sprinkled with photos and videos of his daughters, and in his second to last post, also a photo of his daughters, he wrote: "God is testing you a little bit, it's ok, be strong… they are called growing pains… as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle."

He concluded: "DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling… But know this… there are no conditions… for sure I love you guys more than I love myself."