Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, breaks silence after steamy beach break with 65-year-old boyfriend

Aoki Lee Simmons took to Instagram on April 6 but refused to be drawn on her new romance with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65.

The 21-year-old model was pictured in St Barths this past week kissing Vittorio, the founder of the Serafina Restaurant Group. But after her return to New York City she posted a live stream, later posted to Instagram, in which she shared the light from the Brooklyn Bridge was giving her skin a gorgeous glow and discussed what was in her handbag.

Although all of the comments focused on her new romance, Aoki – the daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons – kept mum on her new relationship.

© Mega Aoki kisses her boyfriend restauranteur Vittorio during their romantic St Barts vacation

In the pictures, taken on April 2, the pair were seen frolicking in the ocean together, and Vittoria was pictured taking snaps of Aoki as she posed on the beach.

The pair were caught kissing on the white sands, with the model wearing an olive green bikini with a tribal design, and Vittoria wore blue-and-white-printed swim trunks.

© Mega Vittorio takes pictures of Aoki on their beach break

Vittoria was previously married to model Charlotte Bonstrom whom he divorced in 2021 after she had an affair with her twin sister’s ex-husband, Thierry Gillier. “Charlotte and I are in the process of getting divorced — she wants to get remarried,” Vittoria told Page Six at the time. “[She] is getting married to Thierry Gillier, the ex-husband of her sister.”

They welcomed two children during their marriage which lasted for over 20 years.

© Jon Kopaloff Kimora Lee Simmons and Aoki attend Teen Vogue Summit 2023

Aoki is the youngest daughter of Kimora, 48, and Russell, 66. She graduated from Harvard at the age of 20, and to celebrate the moment and her 21st birthday, Kimora threw a stunning party at Soho Grand's Club Room in New York City which was also attended by Aoki's older sister Ming, now 24.

Kimora met Russell in 1991 when she was 16 and a runway model. They married – in St Barths – in 1998 and they welcomed Ming in 2000 and Aoki in 2002.

Aoki is also the half-sister to Kimora's two sons, Kenzo, whom she welcomed with Djimon Hounsou, and Wolf, whose father is Tim Leissner. In 2020, Kimora adopted her son Gary, who was 10 at the time.