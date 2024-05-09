Kate Bosworth is dripping in diamantes in glitzy bridal gown with Justin Long

Kate Bosworth, 41, may have kept her wedding photos with Justin Long, 45, private, but she has given fans a taste of her bridal style with her latest red carpet look.

The Blue Crush actress joined her second husband at the Smile Train Gala in New York on Wednesday to celebrate 25 years of restoring children's cleft palates. While Justin looked dapper in his pinstripe grey suit and blue shirt, Kate dazzled in an ivory floor-length gown with a figure-skimming silhouette that accentuated her curves.

© Janet Mayer/Shutterstock Kate looked radiant in a bridal white dress for the Smile Train Gala

Features included spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline and hundreds of diamantes. She completed the look by styling her blonde hair in loose, effortless waves and carrying a black clutch bag.

The couple reportedly tied the knot at the Rockaway Hotel in New York City’s Queens in May 2023, two years after meeting while filming a movie.

The proposal

© Getty Justin Long and Kate Bosworth met on the set of House of Darkness in 2021

Kate and Justin confirmed they were engaged during an appearance on the Life Is Short with Justin Long podcast in April 2023, where they described the actor's proposal as "loving."

"I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal," she said.

He added that the low-key proposal came about "so naturally" following a trip to therapy.

"It was a moment where it just felt so organic, and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through—a real life change—and so it came out in a very organic way," he said, and Kate continued: "We had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was: 'Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,'" Kate said.

© Getty The actress has not shared any photos of her second low-key wedding

"I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session... I smiled at you, and I said, 'What do you need?'

"And he really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you.' And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you,'" she recalled.

"The words just came out, like, so naturally," Justin said.

Kate's marriage with her ex-husband

Kate was previously married to Michael Polish from 2013 to 2021, and she opened up about seeing marriage as a "fantasy" before meeting her ex-husband.

"I just didn't have it written down on paper what marriage looked like to me. I didn't have the dress. I didn't have the ring. I didn't have that all planned out until I met the man. I didn't even know if I wanted to!

© Papjuice/Bauer-Griffin Kate was previously married to Michael Polish

"And then, when I met Michael, it became very clear that it was a sacred union. All of a sudden marriage meant something so much more concrete than it ever had before. Marriage felt like a fantasy to me before, you know?" she told Elle in 2015.

In the same interview, she opened up about supporting one another through the "darkest times."

On August 2021, the couple announced their split, citing irreconcilable differences. Reflecting on her marriage breakdown, Kate confessed on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2023: "I think that for someone who really doesn't want to fail at things and who wants to be like be so determined and disciplined, and the idea of failing a marriage was so heartbreaking.

"It's still hard. It's still hard to think about but ultimately, that experience the process of understanding that, to me it became not a failure but it became the completion of a chapter and understanding that that's what life is."

