Catherine Zeta-Jones to spend time away from family home she shares with Michael Douglas - details

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are one of Hollywood's most loved-up couples, having been married for almost 24 years. This summer they're set to be separated, however, with Catherine taking to Instagram to share her plans for the next few months.

The 54-year-old posted behind-the-scenes photos of Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton, writing that season two of Netflix's Wednesday, which sees Catherine play Morticia Addams, has begun. "We’re back! Season 2 of @wednesdaynetflix is now in production! It’s all starting!" she wrote.

While Catherine is clearly excited to be back on set, the show will take her away from her family for the duration of production, as it is filmed in Romania – not somewhere Catherine and Michael own a home.

Catherine revealed Wednesday is back in production

Though the show is set in Vermont, Tim Burton said during a press briefing that Romania "weirdly fit into the Addams Family world."

The director added it wasn't without problems, sharing: "Trying to make Romania look like Vermont was an interesting challenge, but we felt like we found lots of new locations."

A consummate professional who has been acting for many years, Catherine is likely comfortable being away from home for long periods of time, and as a fellow star of the screen, we suspect Michael is aware of the demands on his wife's time.

On spending time apart, Catherine is pragmatic, telling WSJ Magazine that their time together has always been all or nothing.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are used to spending time apart

"My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent. We're either on or we're off.

"I'm really working 16 hours a day, or I'm not. He's doing the same, or not. So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us."

We wonder if Michael will take some time off this year to join his wife in Romania… While the couple has an impressive property portfolio, with homes in Westchester in New York, Majorca and in Catherine's home country of Wales, Romania isn't a location they've snapped property up in – yet!