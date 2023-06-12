Kate Hudson shares rare update on her wedding to Danny Fujikawa

Danny and the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress have been engaged for two years

Kate Hudson made a rare comment about her and Danny Fujikawa's wedding plans while wishing her partner of seven years a happy birthday on Sunday. Having been engaged for almost two years, it appeared the couple were in no rush to get married, and now the Knives Out star has seemingly confirmed just as much.

"Happiest Birthday to my love, my partner, my man!," the 44-year-old actress said. She then continued: "I’m so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married…when we have time to plan it." It's lovely to see the couple still want to tie the knot – despite their obviously difficult journey to schedule it.

© Kate Hudson on Instagram Kate and Danny share a kiss in one of the actor's photos from her celebration of his birthday

However, as the daughter of Goldie Hawn – who is famous for her current 40-year-strong unmarried relationship with Kurt Russell – perhaps Kate and Danny are also in no rush to push their other commitments around in order to make time for their wedding. Regardless, it is clear Kate is very much in love with her musician fiancé.

Also in her Instagram post, along with several adoring photos of Danny through the years, Kate wrote: "The most loving, pure, honest, sensitive, brilliant, caring man is 37 today!... People wonder what makes love last…I wonder too! I think there’s a lot of factors." She then continued: "Find someone to get weird with," before eventually signing her message off: "I love you madly @fujikawadanny."

© Kate Hudson on Instagram Another one of Kate's photos of her with her partner

No stranger to a joyful birthday message, Kate wished her step-dad Kurt a very happy 72nd birthday in March, alongside her brother Oliver Hudson, mom Goldie Hawn, and their extended families. "Always a double fun day in our family! St Patrick’s day and Pa’s birthday!" Kate Hudson captioned along with a video of Kurt and his granddaughter Rani celebrating. "Love this man so much! How about some birthday love for Kurt! Happy Birthday Pa!" she also penned.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shares four-year-old Rani with Danny, and is also a proud mom to two boys. Kate and Danny live with Rani in a blended family arrangement which allows for them to raise Kate's other two children, 19-year-old Ryder who she had with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and 11-year-old Bingham who she had with her ex-partner Matt Bellamy.

© Kate Hudson on Instagram Danny with Rani and Bingham

Both Ryder and Bingham also remain close to their dads, as was shown in an Instagram post Matt made to celebrate Ryder's move from LA to the East Coast to begin studying at college in 2022. Ryder has also posted about his dad on occasion.

The actress herself is used to shared family dynamics after her parents divorced when she was 18-months-old. Following Goldie and Bill Hudson's separation, Kate was raised by Goldie and her new partner Kurt Russell.

© Getty Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere

Kate adores motherhood, and has not ruled out having a fourth baby with Danny just yet. In a Today interview in 2019, Kate revealed: "I always thought I’d have four to six kids. That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family," she continued, "You either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I'd have [more kids]."

