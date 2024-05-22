Sting and gorgeous wife Trudie Styler look besotted during affectionate display on Cannes red carpet

Sting and his beautiful wife Trudie Styler looked more in love than ever when they graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The longtime couple attended the premiere of the Italian and French film, Parthenope, and put on an affectionate display as they posed for photos.

Sting and Trudie were all smiles as they embraced each other and walked hand-in-hand along the red carpet.

Trudie looked stunning in a flowing blue gown boasting a side split and a boat neckline. To add some definition, she cinched the dress at the waist with a chunky brown belt adorned with tassels.

© Getty Images Sting and Trudie still look so in love

Sting, meanwhile, looked smart but casual in a navy jacket and matching pants with an unbuttoned shirt underneath and patterned shoes.

Sting and Trudie were together for ten years before they tied the knot in 1992. They share four children: Mickey, 40, Jake, 38, Eliot, 33, and Giacomo, 28.

The musician also shares daughter Fuchsia, 42, and son Joe, 47, with ex-wife Frances Tomelty.

Sting admitted in 2020 that he never intended to become a father, but it was a "happy accident".

© Getty Images The couple held hands on the red carpet

"I became a dad by accident six times — that's how smart I am," he told People. "Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because they're remarkable human beings."

He added: "I can't really take much credit for that, but they are, and they, too, have produced seven grandchildren at this point, who are also wonderful. So all of this has happened by accident. I didn't intend to be the patriarch of a tribe, but I am."

In 2021, he and Trudie shared some secrets to their long-lasting romance. "Trudie and I can disagree about things, not hugely important things," he told the authors of the book What Makes a Marriage Last. ,

© Getty Images Sting and Trudie couldn't stop smiling at each other

"But we will have a conversation rather than an argument. It's a daily negotiation, sort of like a treaty. And I don't lose my temper."

He also added that they also, "still have a pretty intense sexual charge between us".

Trudie insists having a solid friendship is also key as is never sleeping on an argument. "I've never gone to bed angry," she told Haute Living. "I don't like conflict and neither does Sting. It's best to get it out with. Say the ugly, let it dissolve, and move forward."

© Getty Images Sting and Trudie married after 10 years together

They also make sure they spend plenty of time together. Sting added: "We ritualize our dates. We have breakfast together. Then I say, 'OK, I’ll see you at lunch,' and we have every lunch together.

"Then, we take a walk in the evening, and we have dinner together and then watch a movie. So in between those dates, we have our work. It's quite structured."

© Getty Images Sting and Trudie have been married since 1992

In 2019, Sting gushed about his "impressive wife", telling People: "Somebody said to me the other day, 'Who is the most impressive person you have ever met?' I said, 'I think I'm married to her.' She rocks me."

Unsurprisingly, Trudie feels the same way. "He's always evolving, always surprising me. I feel like we're still on a beautiful adventure together," she added.