Richard Gere, 74, can't keep his hands off wife Alejandra Silva, 41, in PDA-packed Cannes appearance

Richard Gere had a whole lot of love to give at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his new movie Oh, Canada on Friday – and his wife Alejandra Silva was happy to receive it.

The 74-year-old couldn't keep his hands off his wife of six years and was pictured packing on the PDA as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Richard was all smiles as he planted kiss after kiss on Alejandra, who beamed with pride as she supported her husband during his big moment.

© Getty Images Richard couldn't keep his hands off his wife

Not only were they photographed kissing, but they were also snapped in several sweet embraces as they broke away from the rest of the guests, including Richard's son Homer and Oh, Canada co-star Uma Thurman.

Alejandra looked beautiful for her moment in the spotlight, wearing a strapless black gown with floral embroidery and diamond jewelry, while Richard kept it classic in a black tux.

Richard and Alejandra were both going through divorce proceedings when they first met in Positano in 2014, when he stayed in Alejandra's family-owned hotel, and they had an instant connection.

© Getty Images Richard and Alejandra packed on the PDA

"A friend introduced us, we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn't stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven't been apart," she previously told HELLO!

"Love stories with a complicated beginning, where you have to overcome difficulties together, can bring you closer," she continued.

"I'm sure I did [have some doubts] at some point. In the beginning, he was more convinced than me. But from very early on, we felt that we were destined to be together."

© Getty Images Richard and Alejandra looked so in love

After falling in love, Alejandra converted to Buddhism and moved to New York before they exchanged vows in April 2018 in a romantic ceremony on Richard's ranch outside New York City.

Speaking of the proposal, Alejandra said: "This was really a private moment, just for the two of us, but what I can tell you is that he asked me to marry him in the most romantic hotel I've been to, in St Paul de Vence [in the South of France], on my birthday. I get emotional just remembering it."

As for how she feels about her husband, she told us: "He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I've ever met.

© Getty Images The couple couldn't wipe the smiles from their faces

"What can I say? I'm so in love! How would you feel if each morning you were asked, 'What would make you happy today?' Not a day goes by that he doesn't mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky."

Richard is just as crazy about his wife, adding at the time: "I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be?

"I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!"

© Getty Images The couple were pictured in several sweet embraces

He continued: "Alejandra meditates, she's a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and she's also Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel... You can't get any better than that."

Alejandra added: "I never thought I'd find a man so perfect for me. I have no words to describe my happiness."