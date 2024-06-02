Duke of Westminster's candid thoughts on 'huge' wedding plans at country estate

The countdown has begun for the Duke of Westminster's wedding with Olivia Henson, which will take place at Chester Cathedral on 7 June.

Despite over one year of planning, Hugh Grosvenor and his soon-to-be wife - who announced their engagement in April 2023 - have released very few comments about their big day.

© Grosvenor 2024 The couple opened up about their wedding when they visited Chester

It's for this reason that fans were hanging on every word of Britain's richest person under 40 when he visited his wedding venue in May and remarked on his "nerve-wracking" and "huge" nuptials.

"I think next time we’re in here will be slightly more nerve-wracking. But I’m unbelievably excited," he told Town & Country. "I just wanted to make it very clear how unbelievably helpful people have been, how supportive they’ve been so far which I’m unbelievably grateful for.

"Because I do realise that it’s going to be a big thing for the city. It’s going to be certainly a huge thing for us, so we’re just really grateful for all the help."

Sentimental location

Olivia added that choosing Chester as the location was an "easy decision" thanks to their long affiliation with the area. A spokesperson for the couple previously said: "The couple have chosen the cathedral for both its beauty and long association with the Grosvenor family, including to the Duke personally.

"Cheshire is the Grosvenor family's ancestral home and as Miss Henson's connection to the region continues to grow, they are keen to plan their wedding there."

Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson got engaged at Eton Hall in 2023

Following their wedding ceremony, they plan to celebrate with friends and family at Hugh's country house, Eaton Hall. Set on 4,400 hectares, including a deer park, woodland, and formal gardens, the estate is also where the couple got engaged.

They were pictured looking relaxed and happy against the backdrop of pink flowers in their engagement photo, which didn't reveal Olivia's ring.

Guest list

© Getty Prince William will act as usher at Hugh's wedding

While Hugh's close friend Prince William will take on the important role of usher, it's thought that several royals will be missing from the 400-strong guest list. William's wife Princess Kate will likely remain at home as she continues her preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also unlikely to make an appearance, despite the fact that William and Kate's eldest son is Hugh's godson.

© Pool William's wife Kate and three children are not expected to attend the wedding

In HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, royal editor Emily Nash shared her thoughts on the likelihood of ten-year-old George attending. "I think there was some expectation by royal fans that George might appear, he might take part as a page boy. And perhaps he might have but this is all happening on a Friday, it's a school day," Emily explained.

"Aside from everything else that's going on for William and Kate and their family at the moment, it's something they've probably considered at length, because if you take your child out of school for a wedding does that set a precedent? It is a really tricky one."

Hugh is also a close friend to Prince Harry and godfather to his son Prince Archie, but the Sussexes are not expected to make the journey from Montecito in California to the UK for the wedding.

It is also unknown whether King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend. They were not present for Hugh’s older sister Lady Tamara's 2004 wedding, and Charles has scaled back his public appearances following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

