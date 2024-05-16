Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson reveal house move ahead of wedding

It's a big year for Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster as he prepares to marry his fiancée Olivia Henson in the coming weeks.

As well as planning their nuptials at Chester Cathedral on 7 June, the future bride and groom are also in the middle of relocating.

The Duke and his family are the owners of property business, Grosvenor Group, with its large portfolio including around 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool's ONE shopping centre.

Meanwhile, Olivia is a senior account manager at Belazu, a B-Corp certified food company in London.

Hugh and Olivia are both based in the capital for their work but as the pair visited charities funded by the Duke's Westminster Foundation in Chester last week, they revealed that they're in the process of moving.

"I think next time we’re in here [Chester Cathedral] will be slightly more nerve-wracking," Hugh told Town & Country. "But I'm unbelievably excited. I also just wanted to make it very clear how unbelievably helpful people have been, how supportive they've been so far which I'm unbelievably grateful for. Because I do realise that it's going to be a big thing for the city. It's going to be certainly a huge thing for us, so we're just really grateful for all the help."

© Grosvenor 2024 The couple visited Chester last week, where they will marry

Olivia added: "It's obviously a place where we will live, where we'll be building our lives together. And we're slowly transitioning to move up from London and be much more permanent here and really putting roots down. So actually, yes it was a really easy decision in the end."

It has not been confirmed whether the couple will move into the Grosvenor family's sprawling ancestral estate, Eaton Hall, located less than four miles from their wedding venue, Chester Cathedral.

The couple pictured for their engagement announcement

The French chateau-style property has been the country home of the family since the 15th century and is surrounded by formal gardens, parkland, farmland and woodland covering over 10,000 acres.

© Getty The Grosvenor family's home, Eaton Hall, in Cheshire

The Grosvenor family has long held a close connection to the British royal family. The current Duke counts Prince William and Prince Harry among his friends, and he is also godfather to their respective sons, Prince George and Prince Archie.

The King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly received an invitation to the Duke's wedding, but it's unclear which royals will attend the nuptials at this stage.

