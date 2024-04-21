Katy Perry opens up about daughter Daisy and how she influenced her journey away from American Idol

Katy Perry is making the most of her final American Idol season, serving more extravagant fashions than usual and scouting for even brighter talent than before.

The 39-year-old songstress announced earlier this year that her seventh and last season will serve as the launching point for her new album era, and in a recent conversation, explained that her inspiration was especially adorable.

Speaking with E! News, Katy gushed about finding her purpose for her music in her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with fiancé Orlando Bloom, saying: "What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for."

© Getty Images Katy opened up about finding inspiration for her new music in her daughter Daisy

She affirmed that the three-year-old was the source of creativity for her new era, adding: "Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness and just true full love."

Daisy was born in August 2020, just two days before the release of Katy's last studio album, her fifth LP titled Smile, which dealt with themes of empowerment, womanhood, and resilience.

Katy made her last album after first learning she was pregnant with Daisy, kicking off the album cycle with 2019's "Never Really Over" after rekindling her romance with Orlando and their engagement, and releasing lead single "Daisies" in 2020, a teaser for her future daughter's name.

© Getty Images The singer is teasing her first album since 2020's "Smile"

Of her new era, she kept things under wraps, teasing: "You know I'm not taking a vacation after this…so you better just stay ready."

Daisy has grown up out of the spotlight, only making her first public appearance at her mom's final show for her Play residency in Las Vegas, where she received the sweetest shout-out, as did Orlando.

LATEST: Orlando Bloom opens up about 'severe stress' at home with Katy Perry and daughter Daisy

In another video from the show, she explained how much her daughter had actually influenced the thought process behind the residency, which was dubbed an instant "camp classic." She recalled: "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove."

© Instagram The singer is serving hard for her final season of "American Idol"

"When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again."

MORE: Orlando Bloom shares insight into 'family time' with rarely-seen children Daisy Dove and Flynn

Katy added: "So, this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."

© Getty Images "This show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."

In her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, when she first revealed that she would be departing Idol after season 22, she talked about looking forward to life after the ABC competition and releasing new music, touring, and more.

MORE: Katy Perry twins with lookalike mom in tiny tennis dress to play pickleball with famous opponents

She called it a very exciting year "for all pop star girlies" (Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have both released new albums since then, with Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa also dropping new records soon), and when the host asked about potential successors, she cryptically responded: "Let's just say I'm creating space for my new wingspan." Watch more of what she said below...

Katy Perry teases life after "American Idol"

The mom-of-one expressed that she was interested in exploring more of the world of music beyond the show, stating that she wanted to "see the world, and maybe bring new music" after her farewell season.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.