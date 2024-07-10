Shania Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud left with 'no words' as he shares rare insight into touring with famous wife

Shania Twain's run of shows through Europe continued in earnest over the past week, going from her acclaimed Glastonbury Legends set to a show at the iconic BST Hyde Park.

While the 58-year-old Canadian country-pop icon has accrued legions of new fans along the way, her biggest supporter remains her husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

The Swiss Nestlé executive, 53, has traveled with his wife for almost all of her shows, often even acting as a photographer for her concerts and tour stops, and shared the sweetest tribute to her after the Hyde Park performance.

Alongside several photos from the set, in which she wore an uber-chic red patterned mini skirt and cropped blazer with a white top, he expressed his pride in his wife of over a decade.

"No words to say how proud I am of this wonderful lady for another legendary show @bsthydepark Sunday night," he gushed. "The crowd was one of the best ever. These past few weeks have been totally amazing. Thank you UK, Ireland for such an amazing time!"

Fans of the songstress also gushed over her in the comments section, leaving words of praise like: "For a fan who was at her 2003 Hyde Park show 21 years ago, She came with the same energy & beauty on Sunday night as she did back then," and: "Amazing show in Hyde Park! Should become a tradition to do a few shows every summer."

Shania herself took to Instagram as well to reflect on the Hyde Park concert being such a success, writing: "Smiles for miles in London for @bsthydepark!"

"You guys were WILD… and you didn't sound half bad as my 'Honey, I'm Home' choir either! Thank you for such a special night to end the tour and in a magical setting, I mean c'mon a HUGE TREE onstage?! That was awesome!!"

© Getty Images Shania Twain performs at BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park

Shania told the crowds at the show that she was suffering from a bit of a cold, but was powering through regardless. "I have a little cold but who cares, just a little sniffle," she told the raucous audience.

She emotionally expressed her gratitude for being welcomed back to Hyde Park after all these years with open arms. "I just wanna tell you a little bit about what this means to me – I've been coming to concerts here for many, many years and watching all the legends play this stage."

© Getty Images The Canadian singer rocked Glastonbury's Legends slot last month

"I have played this stage once before, it's been a while… here I am again and I just can't thank you enough, you guys are so awesome thank you. I'm really happy right now. London, thank you for having me back."

Frédéric shared a similar sentiment for his wife after her performance at Glastonbury in late June, for which she headlined their Sunday Legends slot and brought out her large bag of hits.

© Getty Images "No words to say how proud I am of this wonderful lady for another legendary show."

"EXTREMELY PROUD of this amazing woman @shaniatwain for her amazing Glastonbury performance," he gushed. "You are the absolute BEST!!!!! So much work went into this and so much talent!!! Congrats to the whole team around her – you are all exceptional people!!!!"