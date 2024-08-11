BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood makes rare comment about first marriage following TV absence

Carol Kirkwood recently returned to our screens, to her fans' delight, and she also just provided an unexpected insight into her two marriages.

The presenter and meteorologist rarely reflects on her relationship with businessman Jimmy Kirkwood, who she divorced in 2008.

But in an interview with The Times, the star compared her two marriages.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood's on-air engagement reveal

Carol candidly but sweetly said: "Love is lovelier the second time around. No disrespect to my first husband, but this is better."

The bestselling author tied the knot with her long-time partner Steve Randall last year, after sparking excitement when she announced her engagement live on air.

© Getty Carol is a BBC viewer favourite

The duo enjoyed a low-key, intimate ceremony six years after first meeting and forging a friendship that later blossomed into love.

Steve's kind gesture

The 62-year-old previously told The Times how much her former police officer partner supports her, calling him "a very good cook and tidy as well — tidier than I am" at the home they share in Bray, Berkshire.

She also revealed that Steve gets up early especially so that he can make her a cup of tea in the morning ahead of her work at the BBC, which sees her get up at 2.45 am and arrive in London at 4 am.

© Twitter Carol and Steve were friends before things turned romantic

Engagement panic

Fans of the Breakfast presenter were concerned last year when the star's glittering engagement ring was absent for a few days. However, it was later clearly visible on her left hand, leading viewers to share their relief online.

Taking to social media platform X, one commented in response to Carol's good morning message: "Morning, relieved to see your ring back in place. Thought you had been let down…"

© David M. Benett Carol and Steve enjoyed an intimate wedding ceremony

Wedded bliss

Talking about their big day last December, when she tied the knot with her beau, who is 13 years her junior, in front of a "very small" guest list at Cliveden House, the Scottish star said: "It was very small as well and intimate so you didn’t have to worry that Auntie Nellie didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand. You know, that kind of thing."

Carol also described her nuptials as "perfect", despite the fact that she could have been bogged down with weather fears. "There was a storm! Storm Gerrit, can you believe it? But we didn’t even notice it," she added.

© Getty The star during an outdoor broadcast

After enjoying a relaxed honeymoon, Carol returned to Breakfast and to social media, where she thanked fans for their well wishes following her exciting news.

Wasting no time gushing about her big day, Carol said: "I cannot tell you how fabulous it's been. You shouldn't really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."

Carol had more exciting news for her social media followers last month, when she posted an exciting career announcement. Alongside a photo of her new book, she penned: "So thrilled that my fourth book 'Once Upon a Time in Venice' is out TODAY!!!"

