BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood reveals plans for secret wedding to fiancé Steve

Carol Kirkwood has opened up about her wedding plans in a new interview. The BBC Breakfast star is set to say 'I do' to her fiancé Steve Randall following their engagement in May last year.

Whilst speaking to an audience at Good Housekeeping Live on Friday, the weather presenter revealed that she's hoping to walk down the aisle soon, saying the couple are "just going to go and do it and tell everyone about it later".

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood shared new details of her wedding plans

During the event, the 61-year-old admitted that she should "get on with it", adding: "I imagine we are just going to go and do it and tell everyone about it later."

The TV star also opened up about her relationship with Steve, explaining that she wasn't looking for romance when they first met.

"Steve came into my life when I was already very happy, I didn't need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that's the difference."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve Randall got engaged last May

Detailing the moment the lovebirds first locked eyes, Carol revealed that they met at a work function: "I wasn't even going to go this event at first. We met at a work function, where I was a guest and Steve was working and we just hit it off. We were friends for quite a long time, before we became romantically involved."

The couple reside together in Berkshire, and while not much is known about Carol's home life, she has previously revealed that her partner wakes her up with a cup of tea when her alarm goes off at 2.45am for work.

"Even though I say to him every time, 'Don't get up, you go back to sleep,' he always insists on getting me my tea," she told The Mirror.

© Photo: Twitter Carol says Steve is "kind" and "romantic"

Steve popped the question last summer while out on a romantic stroll near their home. Sharing the details with HELLO!, Carol previously revealed: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by. Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

The Scottish star also praised her partner as "funny" and "gorgeous", as well as "really kind, thoughtful and romantic".

Carol's upcoming nuptials will mark her second marriage as the BBC presenter was previously married to cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood. The couple divorced in 2008 after 25 years.

Opening up about the difficult period in her 2021 book, Under The Greek Moon, Carol admitted that the divorce was "all so shocking" to her, revealing that working at BBC Breakfast helped her to cope.

"In a funny way though, that helped with the healing process," she explained. "I put my grief into a compartment which I kept separate from my work, otherwise I’d have ended up in a puddle of tears. Work kept me going."