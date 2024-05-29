Happy Birthday, Carol Kirkwood! The BBC Breakfast weather presenter was surprised by her co-stars Jon Kay and Sally Nugent on Wednesday morning when they burst into song live on-air in celebration of her 62nd birthday.

The hosts sang 'Happy Birthday' to Carol, who was caught off guard by the touching gesture. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood 'surprised' by BBC Breakfast co-stars' gesture in live TV moment

"Bless you both. Thank you," said Carol, adding: "You took me by surprise completely, but how melodic."

The weather forecaster also shared her appreciation on X, writing: "What a lovely surprise! @sallynugent @jonkay01 beautifully singing 'Happy Birthday' and then logging on to X and seeing all your lovely messages! Thank you! This is turning into a very good day already!"

© BBC Jon Kay and Sally Nugent sang 'Happy Birthday' to Carol live on-air

In a separate message, Carol wrote: "If it is your birthday today too, HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Hope you have a fab day."

Fans rushed to the comments section with birthday messages, with one person writing: "Morning our Carol, have a lovely birthday. You deserve one for sure," while another added: "Happy birthday to my favourite weather lady."

© BBC/James Stack Carol turned 62 on Wednesday

It's been an exciting month for Carol, who not only celebrated her birthday but also marked two years since announcing her engagement live on BBC Breakfast.

BBC Breakfast viewers will remember when Carol announced her engagement to her now-husband Steve Randall live from the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022. At the time, she showed off her sparkling ring before going on to detail the momentous occasion during an interview with HELLO!. "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by," Carol told us. "Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

Carol and Steve tied the knot in December last year in a fairytale winter wedding held at Cliveden House in Berkshire.

© Twitter Carol and Steve wed in December 2023

While Carol has been busy in her personal life recently, she also marked a major career achievement. Earlier this month, the presenter announced the upcoming release of her fourth novel, Once Upon A Time in Venice, which hits the shelves in July.

The book follows a woman named Gina Bellini, who meets an "enigmatic figure" at the Venice carnival but despite their chemistry, the stranger soon vanishes into the night.

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Carol is releasing her fourth novel in July

The synopsis continues: "Personal assistant, Issy Roberts is on location with Tinseltown's biggest star. Will he discover her shocking lies?

"Opera sensation Lucia De Santis has the world at her feet. How far will she go to get what she wants? As their fates collide in the most beautiful city on earth, will dangerous secrets destroy their dreams?"