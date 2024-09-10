Noel Gallagher and model daughter Anais' ultra-rare family photos

Noel Gallagher has recently reconciled with his brother, Liam, to reunite one of the most successful bands the UK has ever seen, Oasis, for a massive tour next year.

But away from the rock 'n' roll, Noel is a proud dad. The 57-year-old welcomed his daughter, Anaïs, in 2000 with his wife at the time, Meg Matthews.

Noel later had two sons with his second wife, Sara MacDonald: Donovan, 17, and Sonny, 14. In 2023, Noel and Sara announced their separation.

© Dave J Hogan Sara MacDonald, Noel Gallagher and his daughter, Anais

Noel doesn't often speak about his family and private life, but it seems that he and his eldest, Anaïs, have a strong bond.

The 24-year-old model and photographer is active on social media and has shared the occasional sweet snap alongside her famous dad.

Click through the gallery to see Noel and Anaïs' sweet father-daughter bond...

Ultra-rare photos of Oasis singer Noel and his daughter, Anaïs

1/ 8 © Instagram Family holiday This snap shows off Noel's natural, down-to-earth-dad side. As shared on Anaïs' Instagram before he and Sara split, the family looked content and happy while enjoying their holiday. Anaïs even joked that her dad didn't get the "lifting the leg memo", but the 24-year-old looks super happy in his company regardless.

2/ 8 © Instagram Behind the scenes Anaïs is, perhaps unsurprisingly, a big supporter of her dad's work. Before Oasis reunited last month, Noel's focus was on his band High Flying Birds. The rock group enjoyed a lot of success and toured around the world. This shot was taken by Anaïs as she watched her dad and his band rehearse before their gig in the US.

3/ 8 © Instagram Anaïs the videographer Not only does Anaïs support her dad from afar, but she also gets involved in the work. Noel looped in his daughter to film him and the High Flying Birds while recording at the studio for their most recent release, Council Skies. Anaïs captioned the video: "Episode three out now," encouraging her followers to go and watch.



4/ 8 © Instagram Studio sessions This gorgeous black-and-white image of Noel and Anaïs is so lovely. The father-daughter duo are sitting in the studio while Noel strums away on the guitar and Anaïs looks on proudly.



5/ 8 © Instagram Birthday wishes This snap was taken at the same time and was shared in honour of Noel's birthday. Anaïs kept the message simple but meaningful as she wrote: "Happy birthday Dad I love you."



6/ 8 © Instagram At the big game Anaïs and Noel clearly love spending quality time together and since Noel is a massive football fan, we bet he loves taking his daughter along to the big games.



7/ 8 © Karwai Tang,Getty Protective dad Over the years, Noel has brought his daughter with him to glitzy industry events he attends. In this photo, the pair were attending a film premiere when Anaïs was 15 years old and Noel made sure to keep a protective arm around his daughter.



8/ 8 © Dave Benett,Getty Glam night out More recently in 2022, Noel and Anaïs stepped out to a fashion event at the Savoy Theatre. The pair are dressed to the nines for the glitzy night out and look thick as thieves.

