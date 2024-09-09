Beyoncé models plunging wedding guest dress and thigh-length curls

Beyoncé is never afraid to experiment with her style, posing for photos in crochet one-pieces, latex bodysuits and tassels.

Shortly after her 43rd birthday, the 'Halo' hitmaker took a step out of the limelight as she attended her former assistant Sam Greenberg's wedding.

Photos shared to X, formerly Twitter, show Beyonce in a plunging black wedding guest dress with long sleeves, a cinched waist and a long flowing skirt emblazoned with large white and red flowers.

She wore her tumbling balayage hair in curls with the honey-blonde ends falling to her thighs, completing her outfit with a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes in the Nantucket, Massachusetts sunshine.

The event was a family affair, with Beyonce pictured alongside her husband Jay-Z and her lookalike daughter Blue Ivy. The stylish 12-year-old - who hit the headlines with her choreography on the 'Renaissance' World Tour - matched her mother in a red mini dress with a strapless neckline.

Copying Beyonce's hairstyle, Blue Ivy wore her hair loose in curls that cascaded past her shoulders.

Unsurprisingly, Beyonce and the other wedding guests hit the dancefloor following the ceremony. One of the songs that got everyone involved was 'Love On Top', which saw Beyonce sing along to her own lyrics.

Fashion and beauty confessions

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo often step out in coordinating outfits

Blue Ivy has inherited her mother's style credentials, with the mother-daughter duo even choosing to step out in matching ensembles in the past.

For example, they both wore green floral dresses on Mother's Day in 2017 – when the singer was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir – while they donned matching turquoise ruffled frocks during a trip to Paris in 2016.

© Kevin Mazur Blue Ivy joined her mother Beyonce onstage during the Renaissance World Tour

Despite regularly stepping out in glam outfits, Beyonce admitted her go-to ensemble is very low-key.

"When I’m not dressed for an appearance and I’m training or hustling, my go-to outfit is a black hoodie and black sweatpants," she told CR Fashion Book.

"I go through seasons where I literally don’t have a second to think about what I’m wearing. I enjoy consciously wearing the same black hoodie. On a good day, I can sneak into Target unnoticed."

