Inside Rose Ayling-Ellis' ultra-private dating life

Former Strictly champ Rose Ayling-Ellis is currently undertaking an exciting new challenge away from the world of acting.



In a major first, the EastEnders actress is making history at the 2024 Paralympics as the first deaf live sports presenter for Channel 4.

She is currently hosting Afternoon Live alongside broadcasting veteran Clare Balding, while the opening and closing ceremonies are being presented by Ade Adepitan and Paralympic swimming champ, Ellie Simmonds.

The likes of Ed Jackson, Billy Monger, Vick Hope and Josh Pugh will also be on hand to help with presenting duties. Of her new role, Rose said: "It is really exciting that I am the first deaf person to host a live sports TV show. People seem to think that hosting a show is also to do with hearing, but now I'm here to prove that doesn't have to be."

As the former soap star, 29, presents in Paris, join HELLO! as we dive into the star's dating life, covering everything from her long-term relationship to her close friendship with Strictly pro, Giovanni Pernice.

Her long-term relationship with ex Sam

Rose had been in a long-term relationship with Sam Arnold. The pair dated for seven years before eventually parting ways in 2022. Whilst together, the pair kept their relationship away from the spotlight, opting to share occasional glimpses inside their romantic holidays.

Meanwhile, during a chat with The Express, Rose gave a rare insight into their relationship and said: "I watch [TV] with my boyfriend a lot… We have similar tastes in shows, but I also like watching alone so there are no disruptions".

Sam did make a more public appearance in 2021, stepping out to attend a Strictly Come Dancing live show when Rose was taking part in the hit BBC dance competition.

Rose confirmed her split during an interview with The Telegraph in December 2022. Opening up, she shared: "I felt, from the start, like I had known him for a very, very long time… if that's part of what 'love at first sight' can mean?"

Has Rose been linked to Giovanni Pernice?

Despite their undeniable chemistry whilst competing on Strictly Come Dancing, Giovanni and Rose have only ever connected on a friendship level. When they lifted the glitterball trophy, Rose paid tribute to her dance partner and described Giovanni as an "incredible teacher and a wonderful friend".

In a subsequent tribute, Rose labelled Giovanni her "best friend for life" and wrote: "I'm dedicating this post to the most wonderful human ever, Giovanni. The person who was there every day with me for four months, who knows truly what this journey has been for me, the reason why I have become confident within myself."

She continued: "He came into my world and brought the best out of me. I cannot thank him enough for all the work and effort to make me become the dancer that I am today. I am beyond proud of us. I never thought I would leave Strictly with a best friend for life, thank you Gi."

Who is Rose dating now?

The actress is currently thought to be single. Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Rose had signed up to exclusive dating app, Raya – a platform renowned for attracting a plethora of famous faces including the likes of Lily Allen, Simone Biles and Olivia Rodrigo.