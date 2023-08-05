DIY SOS' Nick Knowles' unusual engagement ring for new fiancée Katie Dadzie revealed

Nick Knowles is living on cloud nine after proposing to his girlfriend, Katie Dadzie – but the engagement ring was a very unexpected choice.

The DIY SOS star, 60, got down on one knee during a trip to New Orleans last month, with him and Katie, 33, sharing their happy news on Friday alongside several photos of what turned out to be a spur-of-the-moment proposal.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nick shared the sweet moment he asked Katie to be his wife while presenting her with a gummy sweet for a ring. "As people were trying to announce it before us there was a haribo ring incident in New Orleans. Very happy," he captioned the photo alongside a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Nick Knowles proposed to Katie Dadzie in New Orleans in July

Katie took to her own Instagram and beamed with joy as she shared a close-up photo of the yellow sweet, which was shaped like a ring, taking pride of place on her engagement finger. While she hasn't revealed it yet, it's more than likely that Nick has since replaced her makeshift ring.

She also shared the same proposal photo as Nick and two images of the couple following their happy moment, which she captioned: "So last minute something special happened in New Orleans."

The newly engaged couple were romantically linked in August 2021 and made their first appearance together the following month after meeting at their children's playgroup previously attended by Nick's youngest son, Eddie, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jessica Rose Moor.

© Instagram Nick proposed with a Haribo engagement ring

Katie is a mum to daughters Savannah, eight, and Alex, five, from previous relationships. Nick has three other children, daughter Tuesday and son Charlie with his ex-wife Gillian Knowles, and son TJ, whom he welcomed with former partner and dancer Paula Beckett.

Prior to Katie, Nick dated PR executive Emily Hallinan until they later split in February 2020. He revealed the news on Valentine's Day, sharing: "And if you're single like me don't worry, we don't have to join in everything every year. I missed national prune day too. Because it's not the end of the world to be single for a while."

© Instagram Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie made their first appearance together in 2021

Speaking to the Sun in 2020, Nick said: "There are times in your life when you are with someone, and there are times when you're not. And being single can actually be a very positive thing." He continued: "Having a three-month, enforced sit-down has actually been one of the best things that's happened to me in my life. I feel in a better place now than I have done for probably 20 years, just spending some time getting to know yourself before re-entering the fray."

Nick tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight. He has been married twice before, tying the knot with first wife Gillian in the 1990s. He started dating second wife Jessica in 2009, and they were married in an intimate ceremony in Rome in September 2012 before announcing they were separating in January 2016.