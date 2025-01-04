Angelina Jolie's 'traumatic' divorce settlement from Brad Pitt comes at perfect time

Many people are looking ahead optimistically to 2025, but in the world of showbiz, few will be more than Angelina Jolie.

The A-List actress, 49, recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband and fellow Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt, eight years after the couple parted ways and took to the courts to legally end their marriage.

From Angelina's statement via her representatives, it's evident that it was a welcome milestone.

© ANGELA WEISS Angelina Jolie at the Gotham Awards

Shortly after news of the settlement was reported, her legal team stated in part: "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago.

"Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's bitter ongoing legal battles

While the finer details of Brad and Angelina's divorce and subsequent settlement are unknown, elements of their legal back-and-forth have been reported in the press over the past several years.

During separate court proceedings, it was revealed that Angelina had accused the Fight Club actor of being abusive to her and two of their children on a private jet.

Brad denied the allegations and was not charged after a police investigation into the incident.

© Jason LaVeris The couple met on the filmset of Mr and Mrs Smith had been together since 2004 before their 2016 split

In another hostile turn of events, Brad took legal action against his former wife over their French country mansion and vineyard, Château Miraval, after she sold her stake in the property.

© Getty An aerial view taken on May 31, 2008 in Le Val, southeastern France, shows the Chateau Miraval, a vineyard estate owned by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

What's more, the pair, who are parents to six children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, were embroiled in a bitter dispute over physical and legal custody.

This part came to an end in 2021 when a judge awarded joint custody to both parents.

© Getty Angelina and Brad pictured in 2008 with their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox

Why Angelina's divorce settlement has arrived at the perfect time

Niki Wilburn-Shaw, legal expert and representative at Knights who is experienced in working with high-profile divorcing couples, gave HELLO! her take on how the finalization is likely to have affected the star emotionally, particularly since children have been involved.

"There will be a real smorgasbord of emotions at play. These traditionally range from relief to sadness and regret and then transcending to the opposite scale of hope and optimism when divorcing spouses can now fully move forward in their lives."

"There is nothing more important in our lives than our children and our business and/or financial security and having those thrown into the legal system for a Judge, who is an outsider, to determine can be highly traumatic for those involved."

Legalities aside, there are many ways in which the timing of Angelina's settlement has arguably come at the perfect time for her.

The news of their settlement came to light just before the turn of the new year – marking the end of a chapter in perhaps more ways than one.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie

Not only that, but a new year often serves as an opportunity to move onto pastures new.

Meanwhile, what's for certain is that the beginning of 2025 looks glitteringly exciting for the actress.

© Monica Schipper Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Maria" during the 2024 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Her movie, Maria, which landed on US Netflix in December (it will premiere on Netflix UK and Ireland on January 10) has generated plenty of award season discussion.

The star portrays legendary opera singer Maria Callas and, impressively, Angelina was classically trained in preparation for the career-defining role so that she could sing opera while filming.

© Pablo LarraÃ­n/Netflix Angelina Jolie is tipped for award season glory

Angelina Jolie has landed a nomination for Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for this weekend's Golden Globes, but she's also generating plenty of Oscar buzz with critics expecting her to land a nod at the 2025 Academy Awards.

MORE: Golden Globes 2025: all you need to know including who's hosting and how to watch

Niki agreed with this sentiment, adding: "Her new film Maria is tipped to be a blockbuster and the hype and success around this will no doubt give her encouragement and a sense of individual fulfilment.

© Netflix Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in Maria

"She is free to enjoy and celebrate career success without any guilt or divorce-related stressors that may otherwise have lingered."

It doesn't stop there. 2025 will also see Angelina celebrate a milestone birthday. On June 4, the star will turn 50 and will no doubt enjoy marking the special occasion with those closest to her as she enters a new era.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2024

How the 'trauma' of divorce impacted the famous family

Niki also shared her expertise on how lengthy divorce proceedings can affect families at large.

In my experience, it is not the length of the proceedings that causes damage to family dynamics and the well-being of any children involved; it is how the parties handle the litigation in so far as how exposed the children are to acrimony between divorcing spouses that causes damage.

"A good divorce lawyer will aid clients in navigating the litigation with minimal damage to all.

© Joy Malone Pax Thien Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie, and Maddox Chivan Jolie attend the "Maria" Premiere 62nd New York Film Festival

Failure to do so will see damage to children last far in excess of the proceedings themselves and to varying degrees that can be avoided."

MORE: Royal honeymoon destinations revealed: Where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more holidayed as newlyweds

MORE: Elton John 'terrified' of confrontation in David Furnish marriage

Niki added: "The primary starting point would be to seek to avoid it entirely by entering into a prenuptial agreement to determine what should happen on marriage breakdown.

"This is never more important than in marriages concerning high profile individuals who will be the next tabloid headline if it all goes wrong, causing distress to their children and themselves."