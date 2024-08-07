Ant McPartlin's rarely-seen teenage stepdaughters model lacy lilac bridesmaid dresses and princess hair

Three years ago, Ant McPartlin was beaming from ear to ear as he emerged from St Michael's Church in Heckfield with his new wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

While the newlyweds and some of their famous guests such as Cat Deeley, David Walliams, and Christine Lampard were pictured enjoying the celebrations on 7 August 2021, very few photos were taken of Anne-Marie's bridesmaids.

© Getty Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett wed on 7 August 2021

The former PA – who divorced her ex-husband Scott in October 2017 – asked her teenage daughters Daisy and Poppy to take on the special role at her wedding. Tying in with the summery pastel colour theme, Daisy and Poppy looked lovely in lilac floor-length dresses with spaghetti straps, V-necks and satin belts.

Lace applique decorated the bodices, just like their mother's bespoke Suzanne Neville one-shouldered wedding dress, while small buttons added detail to the backs of the gowns.

© Karwai Tang Anne-Marie's daughters Daisy and Poppy from her first marriage were beautiful bridesmaids



Anne-Marie's daughters styled their long hair in cascading curls with small plaits twisting from each temple to the back of their heads, topped with dainty purple flowers.

They were seen briefly arriving with Anne-Marie as she made her way into the church, and in the background as the newlyweds left to head to their reception at 5-star hotel Heckfield Place.

© Karwai Tang The bridesmaids wore lilac floor-length gowns with lace applique detailing that matched the bride's Suzanne Neville dress

Ant has developed a very close bond with his stepdaughters, even choosing to include them in his wedding speech.

The MailOnline reported that the I'm A Celebrity host revealed they call him 'dad.'

© Karwai Tang Frank and Christine Lampard were among the famous faces at Ant's wedding

When asked about his greatest love in an interview with Stylist, he sweetly replied: "My family, my partner, her girls, our dogs… and Newcastle United."

Further proving his commitment to their blended family, Ant showed off his sentimental tattoo as he welcomed baby Wilder in May 2024.

© Instagram Ant showed off his family tree tattoo as he cuddled his newborn son Wilder

The doting father was pictured shirtless as he cuddled his newborn in a sweet skin-to-skin bonding moment. It showed off his large family tree tattoo featuring a nickname for his wife, Amzie, his two stepdaughters, and beloved dogs, Milo, Bumble and Hurley.

He captioned the photo: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born 14/05/24 at 8.54 am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

PHOTOS: Britain's Got Talent stars' adorable kids: From Simon Cowell's mini-me son to Amanda Holden's lookalike daughters