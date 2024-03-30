Jane Fonda details heartbreaking loss of 'bestie' Paula Weinstein

Jane Fonda recently took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her beloved friend Paula Weinstein, who passed away on March 25 at the age of 78.

In an emotional post, Jane expressed the profound loss of her "bestie" and reflected on the unique bond they shared, highlighting Paula's extraordinary impact on her life and the lives of many others.

"I'VE LOST MY BESTIE, PAULA WEINSTEIN. Paula was everything a friend should be — to me and to so many people. I've been sitting Shivah in her NY apartment with so many people who also think of her as their best friend, and I'm feeling jealous, to be honest," Jane wrote.

She reminisced about Paula's unparalleled ability to evoke laughter, describing her as the source of the most genuine belly laughs anyone could experience.

Paula Weinstein was a revered figure in the film industry, known for her work as a Tribeca executive and producer on numerous projects such as The Fabulous Baker Boys, The Perfect Storm, Analyze This, and Grace and Frankie.

Beyond her professional achievements, Paula was celebrated for her mentorship, especially to young women in the industry, guiding many to prominent roles within major studios.

© L. Cohen Jane Fonda and Paula Weinstein

"That is how people live forever... they've mattered in people's life," Jane reflected on Paula's lasting legacy.

The depth of their friendship extended beyond personal connection to professional collaboration on projects including Monster-in-Law, This Is Where I Leave You, and the acclaimed TV series Grace and Frankie.

© Ben Gabbe Lily Tomlin; Paula Weinstein and Jane Fonda

Jane shared, "Paula was the one I turned to when I had a problem," underscoring her role as a confidante and advisor not just to Jane but to her family as well. Their mutual support was epitomized in their roles as godmothers to each other's children.

Jane fondly remembered Paula's cautious nature, particularly regarding health matters, where Paula always took an active role in researching and recommending doctors. In her tribute, Jane lamented the instinct to reach out to Paula following the Shivah, a stark reminder of her friend's absence.

© Eric Charbonneau Producer Jeffery Levine, Jane Fonda and Producer Paula Weinstein

In closing, Jane relayed a request from Paula's family, encouraging those wishing to honor her memory to support the reelection of President Biden and Vice President Harris, along with other Democrats, reflecting both Jane's and Paula's long-standing commitment to political activism and their shared involvement in antiwar protests since the 1960s.

Paula's recent departure from Tribeca Enterprises to focus on political campaigns and her foundational role in the Hollywood Women’s Political Committee underscored her dedication to making a difference through political engagement.

