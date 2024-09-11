Loose Women's Jane Moore's last-minute mishap with boho mother-of-the-bride dress

After sharing a passing glimpse of her mother-of-the-bride dress following her daughter's wedding in Barcelona, Jane Moore was flooded with requests to share full-length photos of her glamorous boho gown – which was not the one she had planned to wear.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Loose Women star explained that she was forced to make a "last-minute" change to her outfit since her original plan fell through.

© Instagram The Loose Women star looked stunning in a one-shouldered SALONI dress

Posing on a gravel path with outdoor tables in the background and fairy lights strewn between trees, Jane looked striking in a one-shouldered SALONI dress with feminine ruffles on one sleeve, a ruffled hem, a fitted waist and a bold pink, orange and green floral print that offset her golden tan.

She added brown strappy heels and wore her newly-coloured platinum blonde bob in a sleek straight style.

Next to the photo, she explained the "last minute" drama with her outfit. "Some of you have asked to see the dress I wore to my daughter’s wedding. Well, therein lies a story. As we’re encouraged to go ‘green’ these days, I decided to hire a dress from @theofficialselfridges rental. I found the one I liked back in June and booked it for delivery the day before I flew to Barcelona.

"The day before it was due to arrive, I received an email to say the order had been cancelled because the person who rented it before me had damaged it so badly that it had to be ‘retired.’ What were they doing in it… cage fighting?

"Anyway, luckily a nearby second-hand designer clothing agency had this @saloniofficial dress for sale which happened to match the pedicure I had already had done for the frock that went missing in action. So all a bit last minute, but I got there in the end," she wrote, before thanking her beauty team.

"It was a glorious weekend and now I look like an exhausted wreck! #motherofthebride," Jane concluded.

Jane is a doting mum to two daughters

This came just one day after she shared a video of the wedding, which included a tender moment where she helped fix her daughter's hair. Standing behind the bride, who wore a corset, lace-up wedding dress, Jane secured pins in her daughter's long blonde curls.

"Goodbye Barcelona. What a glorious time we’ve had. My gorgeous daughter Ellie got married to my delightful new son-in-law in front of close family and friends, and the sun shone all day long. We have laughed, cried and partied slightly too hard but it was truly magical. #barcelona #wedding #maspalou," the TV star captioned the post.

Loose Women support

© Getty Jane was inundated with compliments from her Loose Women co-stars

Jane's most recent photos were met with an outpouring of compliments from friends and fans, including her Loose Women co-stars. Coleen Nolan was among the first to comment: "You look fabulous," while Ruth Langsford wrote: "Absolutely stunning!" and Christine Lampard added: "Beautiful Jane."

Many of them have experienced their own children getting married, with Coleen even turning to her co-stars for help with her mother-of-the-groom outfit.

When her son Shane Jr. – whom she shares with Shane Richie – married his ex Maddie in 2022, Coleen looked beautiful in a blue frock from John Charles London. Much like Jane, the Bardot dress, complete with cropped sleeves, a beaded belt and waterfall draping, was not what Coleen had initially intended to wear.

Weeks earlier, the TV star turned to Jane, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards to ask for their advice on her outfit. Take a look...

The first of the three options was a pastel blue column midi dress covered with a shimmery purple and silver floral print with a matching bolero jacket. Outfit two was a vibrant pink midi dress with a ruffled neckline and off-the-shoulder straps. Lastly, Coleen modelled a blue and white dress with a lacy skirt, patterned detail at the waist and off-the-shoulder straps.

The latter was the winner, with Brenda sweetly describing it as "a really flattering look." However, Coleen clearly had a change of heart and chose not to wear it on the wedding day.

