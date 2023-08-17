Loose Women's Jane Moore spotted with wedding ring eight months after split from husband

Jane Moore announced she had split from her husband Gary Farrow live on Loose Women in December 2022.

Despite the fact that eight months have passed since then, the TV star continues to wear her wedding ring. The silver band was proudly on display on her left hand as she made an appearance on Lorraine on Thursday to discuss the upcoming live show, potentially prompting her followers to wonder about her relationship status.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Linda Robson and Jane Moore made an appearance on Lorraine on Thursday

Initially, Jane teamed her ring with a pink and red puff-sleeve dress and trainers as she sat on the sofa alongside Linda Robson to chat with fill-in host Ranvir Singh. She later swapped it for a striped shirt dress on Loose Women, but her silver accessory on her left hand remained constant.

The band was previously stacked next to her diamond engagement ring, which she appears to have removed from her hand.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jane wore her wedding ring on Lorraine and Loose Women

Back in December, Jane admitted that they began discussing the end of their 20-year marriage in 2021, but they had delayed their separation after Gary suffered a painful injury and Jane made the decision to nurse him back to health.

"We've been processing it for about a year. So we're both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year, and then he fell and broke his leg," she said, jokingly adding: "No, I didn't push him. Just want to put that out there. He fell and broke his leg. And obviously, then all bets are off."

Jane and Gary got married on 4 May 2002 at London's Claridges Hotel. While the Loose Women panellist has only released a few very rare photos of their nuptials, including one of her wearing a cowl neck wedding dress alongside her daughters and bridesmaids, she did confess that the day began with Gary behind bars after he got "lairy" with the police in his hotel.

Jane is a doting mum to two daughters

Jane and Gary have remained close despite their split, with the 61-year-old describing Gary as her "best friend" and revealing they had plans to sell their family home and purchase properties "near each other" in 2023.

The couple got married in 2002 and split in 2022

Jane would not be the first star to continue wearing her ring after her relationship ended. This week, Britney Spears was spotted flashing a huge rock on her ring finger hours after rumours of her split from husband Sam Asghari, while Sarah Ferguson famously wore her Burmese ruby for 11 years after she ended her marriage with Prince Andrew.

