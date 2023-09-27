The Repair Shop's Will Kirk's wife Polly looks flawless in white leg-split wedding guest dress

Will Kirk regularly shares updates about The Repair Shop on Instagram, but he recently took a break to post a rare photo with his wife Polly.

The restoration expert tends to keep his family updates to a minimum in order to protect the privacy of his doctor wife and their baby daughter, whom they welcomed in July 2022, so fans were delighted when he shared a peek inside their friends' wedding.

Posing in the garden, Will looked suave in his navy blue waistcoat and matching trousers, which he teamed with a plum silk tie. He draped his arm around Polly, who looked equally as chic in her summery wedding guest dress from Reformation.

The mother-of-one wore a white floor-length dress, which is a colour that would normally be considered off-limits for wedding guests to prevent upstaging the bride. However, the soft grey floral print of the 'The Winslow' dress side-stepped this issue.

The £348 frock features flutter sleeves, a V-neck and a leg-split, and while Polly's exact version is no longer available to buy, it does come in deep red, emerald or even blue florals. The latter is almost identical to one of Meghan Markle's wedding guest dresses.

Back in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was pictured in a long-sleeved floral dress by Oscar de la Renta while attending the nuptials of Prince Harry’s cousin Celia McCorquodale.

© BBC Will tends to keep his family life private

Polly's dress didn't just get the royal seal of approval – many of Will's followers flocked to the comments section to praise her outfit. "Love the dress stunning," wrote one, and a second remarked: "Love your wife’s dress." Several others described them as a "beautiful couple."

Polly finished off her outfit with a wicker and pearl handbag, styling her blonde hair into a half-up do with curled ends.

The couple got married in 2022, two years after their original wedding – which was planned for August 2020 – was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

© Instagram The Repair Shop star shares a daughter with his wife

Will and Polly said 'I do' at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester, which saw them exchange rings created by Will's co-star Master Goldsmith Richard Talman. They then posed for photos against the backdrop of Arlington Row in Bibury, a popular Cotswolds tourist attraction with rustic stone cottages.

Photos show Polly looking ethereal in a white wedding dress with lace sleeves, a V-neckline and a silky skirt with a long train. The blonde beauty wore her hair in soft curls covered with a long veil as she smiled up at her suit-clad husband.

