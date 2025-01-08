School of Rock's Caitlin Hale surprises in thigh-high embellished wedding boots in romantic photos with co-star Angelo Massagli

School of Rock fans may be shocked to discover that two of the child stars have developed a real-life love story off-screen.

Caitlin Hale, who plays Marta, and her fellow actor Angelo Massagli, who plays Frankie, met on the set of the comedy back in 2003, and 22 years later they tied the knot in a glamorous New York ceremony.

The 33-year-old bride appeared to have barely aged a day in her wedding photos, with her long plaits swapped for blonde Hollywood waves and her school uniform replaced by a satin strapless gown.

Caitlin's Berta wedding dress featured a high leg-split which showed off her unconventional footwear – embellished knee-high boots in a shimmering mesh from the same designer. She teamed them with a flowing veil and satin gloves, while Angelo looked dapper in a black suit with his hair slicked back from his face.

"Special thank you to everyone who contributed to an unforgettable day!" she captioned the carousel of photos.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, offering the chance for their co-stars Rivkah Reyes, Brian Falduto, Joey Gaydos Jr., Rivkah Reyesm Robert Tsai, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha Allen and Cole Hawkins to have a reunion.

Rivkah, known as bass player Katie, posted photos of the nuptials on Instagram, describing it as the "best wedding ever."

She added: "Congrats C&A. soooo grateful to be a part of this family."

Love story

© Sor Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock The couple met while starring on School of Rock in 2003

Caitlin and Angelo's romance didn't begin until years after they shot the hit film School of Rock. He revealed they reconnected when Caitlin moved to Florida, which he found out about in a School of Rock group chat.

They went public with their relationship in 2021 following five years of dating and hinted at their engagement in October 2024 – just three months before their wedding.

Caitlin shared photos of herself wearing a glamorous black dress and a diamond engagement ring in Brooklyn alongside the cryptic message: "Sneak peek."

