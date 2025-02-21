Meghan Markle accidentally reveals very cheeky message to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shared a new glimpse inside her seven-year marriage with Prince Harry amid her latest promotion for her brand As Ever.

In her new Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of her pinboard at her Montecito home she shares with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© Instagram Meghan posted the collage following her major news

"From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…," she wrote, referring to the inspirational quotes from her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, which she shut down shortly before she married into the royal family in 2018.

Among them was one piece of white paper printed with the cheeky message: "I love you with all my butt. I'd say my heart but my butt is bigger."

© Instagram Archie's adorable handwriting and drawings were featured on the mood board

The quote marks a rebellious streak compared to other royal couples, who tend to refrain from public displays of affection and keep their relationships very private. It is not the first time the Sussexes have thrown out the rulebook, often choosing to lock lips in romantic public moments such as the 2025 Invictus Games.

The sentimental picture also included a painting of Meghan and Harry sharing a kiss while walking their dog, a shopping list to make healthy dinners for her kids, and a green star made by Archie and Lilibet.

Brand name change

Meghan Markle renamed her brand As Ever

Despite Meghan's happy and uplifting quotes, which included: "You cannot make everybody happy, you're not a jar of Nutella," Meghan has been at the centre of criticism in recent days amid the upcoming launch of As Ever.

It is meant to showcase the former Suits star's passions for cooking, crafting and gardening and act as a natural extension of The Tig. However, she recently sparked controversy after changing the brand name from American Riviera to As Ever – the same name used by Arizona-based As Ever Photography and New Jersey-based clothing company As Ever NYC.

"Last year, I thought, you know, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name – it's my neighbourhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara – but it limited me to things that were manufactured and grown in this area," Meghan explained while sitting in her Montecito garden.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business – which was huge."

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibet

She continued: "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish – food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.

"I will keep sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can't wait for you to get your hands on everything we've been creating."

