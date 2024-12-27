Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes talk proposals after spending holidays together: 'I'm not a fan'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have frequently teased their fans with prospects of a wedding down the line, and have spoken of their intent to settle down in the future as well.

Amy, 51, and T.J., 47, are now over two years into their relationship, which went publicly in November 2022 and snowballed into their eventual exit from Good Morning America.

On the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., the couple often discuss the nuances of being in a highly-publicized romance and where they see it taking them.

Most notably, they got down to the topic of proposals over the holiday season, and when the topic of Christmas proposals came up, both were firm on whether that would ever be the case for them.

T.J. stated that he wasn't a huge fan of a proposal "now being shared with something else" when it came to popping the question on holidays, and Amy also added: "I'm not a fan of that."

The pair discussed the nuances of people who make their proposals a family affair by involving everyone while they're together for special occasions, although put their foot down on those considering proposing while already at another wedding.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. started dating in mid 2022 while in the middle of separating from their respective spouses

"That's hijacking the moment!" Amy defiantly said, which T.J. found hilarious. The mom-of-two further confirmed that a proposal on Christmas day "wouldn't be what I would want, but I can see why it makes sense."

T.J. admitted that he would be "hesitant" to do it, calling it "too much in one day," with the couple ultimately signing off on the common consensus (also involving their producers) that a proposal during Christmas was out of the question.

© Getty Images The couple spent the holiday season together, involving their families

On the anniversary of their podcast earlier this month, the couple discussed the difficult decision they faced about making their romance public and returning to the limelight with their podcast just one year after their last day on the air on GMA3: What You Need to Know.

"I think back to last December fifth, and there were tears, there were fears," Amy recalled. "I was scared and excited all at once," to which T.J. added that he felt "frustrated" at the time.

© Instagram They discussed the prospect of proposals over the holidays

"I was pissed, I was nervous," he continued. "That became fear later. But it wasn't a celebratory day at the time, because we learned that there are still forces out there who are after us no matter what we do, in our success, in our joy, in our happiness."

Amy reassured him by saying: ""And I do believe, looking back, we have had plenty of tough days in between, and we still will have plenty of tough days going forward. But it's what you learn along the way about what you're made of and how you get through these things, how we get through it together."

© Getty Images Their exes Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue are now a couple

"Which is challenging in moments," she continued. "But it's what brings us together in the end. And I think, gosh, going through darkness gives you the perspective of how great it feels to be in the light, to be in the sunshine. And when you have those moments, man lean into them, celebrate them."