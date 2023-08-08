Pierce Brosnan's bride Keely swapped plunging wedding dress for secret second gown

The James Bond actor has been married to the journalist for 22 years

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely recently celebrated 22 years of marriage, but it's taken this long for fans to catch a glimpse of the journalist's second wedding dress.

On August 4, Keely shared a series of beautiful throwback wedding photos with James Bond star Pierce. Several of them showed the bride with her elegant lace wedding dress complete with a high neck and sheer sleeves, while Pierce looked every inch his 007 character in a dark suit, white waistcoat and a silver tie, with his hair parted and slicked back.

Keely teamed her gown with pearl drop earrings, a long veil and a classic white bouquet which were visible as she walked down the aisle arm-in-arm with her father under a green canopy of flowers.

After the ceremony, Keely was pictured in her wedding car wearing what appears to be her second bridal look of the day with her dark hair cascading past her shoulders. She had removed the long-sleeved lace overlay to reveal a fitted strapless satin gown with a structured bodice.

"My goodness - your dress!" remarked one fan after seeing the most recent wedding photos, and a second penned the message: "Your wedding dress is still an absolute fav! Cheers you two, and to many more!"

The couple met on 8 April 1994 at a party in Mexico where journalist Keely went to interview Cheers star Ted Danson. Their first date took place three years after Pierce's first wife Cassandra Harris died from ovarian cancer in 1991.

Pierce and Keely welcomed two children before their wedding – Dylan was born in 1997 while Paris Beckett was born six months before their big day in 2001. They tied the knot in Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native Ireland and Pierce has made no secret of his love and adoration for his wife since then.

In an interview with Closer in 2018, Pierce described Keely as a "strong woman" and admitted he feels "weak" around her. "I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again. We were meant to find each other. I thank God for her every day," he said.

"When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without."

He continued: "I’m one of those guys who believes you need a strong woman in your life. I found a great woman in Keely. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

