Nicola Peltz Beckham is a vision in unseen wedding clip with Brooklyn's grandmother

Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28, and her husband Brooklyn, 24, have shared much of their wedding album with fans since getting married in Palm Beach in April 2022, but the actress posted another behind-the-scenes photo to mark a special family occasion.

Taking a photo of her laptop, the Holidate star had paused either a photo slideshow or their wedding video on a still of the newlyweds with their grandparents at their reception, which took place at the Peltz family estate. The top of Nicola's square-neck Valentino Haute Couture wedding dress was visible, alongside her French lace handmade glove

© Instagram Nicola paid tribute to Brooklyn's grandmother with a sweet wedding photo

The couple stood on either side of Brooklny's grandmother Sandra Beckham, who was dressed in a blue ruched-shoulder dress, and Nicola's grandmother, nicknamed Bunny, who wore a boucle black sparkly jacket.

"Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 I love you sooooo much! I miss you! I hope your day is so perfect!" Nicola gushed in the caption.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in April 2022

Brooklyn shared the same snap on his Instagram Stories, writing: "Happy birthday nanny x love you so much xx. Hope you have the most amazing day," followed by red love heart emojis.

Brooklyn marked their anniversary with a photo from Nicola's blonde days

Just days earlier, Brooklyn had marked another special milestone with his wife. Next to a black and white photo of him embracing Nicola, he wrote: "3 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me x. It has been the most amazing 3 years and [you're] are my everything x. I can’t wait to stay young together and continue to grow together.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today without you x. You make me a better person and man every single day and I can’t wait to start a family with you at some point x. Happy 3 year anniversary Nicola Peltz Beckham."

© Getty The couple have shut down rumours of any family feuds following their wedding

The couple met at Coachella in 2017, and despite not initially hitting it off, they began dating in October 2019. They went official with their relationship in January 2020 and got engaged in July of that year.

"You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world," Nicola wrote at the time. "I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift."

After delaying their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, they gathered friends and family, including the likes of Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay, for a weekend-long celebration in April 2022. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already," Brooklyn explained to HELLO! in November 2021.

