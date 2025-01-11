Christina Haack's new romance revealed as she makes surprising marriage remarks: report

Christina Hall has found a new love six months after she filed for divorce from third husband Josh Hall.

The 41-year-old has been dating CEO Christopher LaRocca, the president and CEO of Newport Beach company Network Connex, according to the DailyMail.com. Network Connex is "a provider of mission-critical network deployment solutions in fiber optics, data centers, wireless and video network," and Christopher's LinkedIn reveals he graduated from college in 1995 putting him in his early 50s.

Christina follows Christopher on Instagram, as well as his mom Peggy and his daughter Ashley, a senior in high school.

© Christopher LaRocca Christopher LaRocca is a dad to one daughter

HELLO! has contacted reps for Christina for comment.

Pictures of the pair were shared by Ferrari of Newport Beach as they traveled to Europe with the brand in October 2024; the post has now been deleted.

© Instagram Christopher LaRocca, second left, at a Christmas party

© Instagram Christina, right, was also at the party

They were also seen at influencer Amy Sexton’s holiday party in Laguna Beach before Christmas, although there were no pictures of them together.

The reports come as Christina revealed she still "loves love" and would love to get married again. Speaking to Us Weekly, she admitted she can see herself walking down the aisle, but "not anytime soon".

© Getty Images Christina has been married three times

Christina has been married three times before: She was married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016 – their divorce was finalized in January 2018, and they share two children, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight.

In 2018 she wed British TV star Ant Anstead in December 2018 before filing for divorce in November 2020. They share son Hudson, four.

Christina met Josh in early 2021 and they kept their romance private for some time.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Josh and Christina Hall attend the world premiere of Barbie

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she told her followers when announcing the romance.

The divorce documents reveal they officially tied the knot on October 6, 2021, a month after they announced their engagement. However by July 2024 it was all over, with the pair both filing for divorce.

© HGTV Christina's divorce has turned nasty

The Christina on the Coast star's husband claimed "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for the dissolution.

But their divorce has turned nasty, with the pair using social media to take blows at each other over, most recently over the first teaser for Christina;s upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off.

The show was originally supposed to pit Christina and Josh against her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa reunite for new HGTV project The Flip Off

Following Christina and Josh's split, he has now been axed from the series but still features in the show's two-hour premiere on January 29.

"TFW when you can't get enough ratings with celebrity designers so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @HGTV, you've changed," he wrote on his Instagram Story after the teaser included a tense argument between Josh and Christina.

But Christina soon hit back, and reshared Josh's post on her Stories, adding: "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at @HGTV told you to be rude to me. That was all natural."