Alberto Rosende leaving Chicago Fire after five years - all the details

Chicago Fire is losing another member of Firehouse 51. Deadline reports that Alberto Rosende, who stars as firefighter Blake Gallo, will be leaving during the upcoming 12th season.

Shadowhunters star Alberto joined the series in season eight as the reckless new firefighter candidate. He was upped to a regular in 2019 and has become a core member of the firehouse, building a close friendship with Violet Makami (Hanako Greensmith) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri).

© Getty Images Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo (third from left) with cast of Chicago Fire

The news comes two weeks after HELLO! reported that Kara Killmer would also be leaving the franchise. The 35-year-old actress has played Sylvie Brett who heads up Ambulance 61 since the season three premiere, appearing in 193 total episodes (plus several on sister shows Chicago Med and PD).

It is thought that the actress will appear in the first half of the upcoming season and depart part of the way through. In the show's 10th season, Jesse Spencer, who played Sylvie's boyfriend Captain Matthew Casey, left the show, with his character moving to Oregon. Sylvie and Matthew begin a long-distance relationship, which she ended during the 11th season premiere.

© Getty Images Kara will be leaving Chicago Fire as well

However, the season ended with Matthew returning to propose to Sylvie. Fans are now speculating that her departure may have to do with Sylvie's response to the proposal.

One actor who is returning to the NBC series however is lead Taylor Kinney. After taking an extended leave midway through season 11, it is understood that Taylor's character, Lieutenant Kelly Severide, is being written into the first few episodes of the show's upcoming 12th season.

© NBC Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire

Chicago PD will also see a big shake up as Tracy Spiridakos will leave the season early on. The actress – who portrays Detective Hailey Upton Halstead – has decided to wave goodbye to the police procedural, following a six-year stint. Tracy's exit follows the departure of her on-screen husband, Detective Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer.

The character made his last appearance in season 10, with the character taking an army job in Bolivia.

© Getty Tracy has been part of Chicago PD since 2017

Meanwhile on Chicago Med, Neighbours and Big Sky star Luke Mitchell has been cast as a new guest role although it is ithought he could become a series regualr.

Luke will star as Dr. Mitch Ripley (currently a working character name), an Emergency Department doctor with a troubled past who shares a history with Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt).

Chicago Fire season 12 will return alongside season 9 of Chicago Med, and season 11 of Chicago PD on Wednesday January 17, 2024.