Taylor Swift serves as bridesmaid for this very famous TV star and her musician husband

Taylor Swift is known for her girl gang, and while they usually join her on stage, she also shows up for them. In September 2021, Taylor was a bridesmaid for her very famous friend, Lena Dunham, as she married musician Luis Felber.

To the celebration, Taylor wore a custom, silver pleated bridesmaid dress by the designer Christopher Kane. The dress was embellished with rhinestone spaghetti straps and a belt. Each bridesmaid carried a pearl clutch by Susan Alexandra.

The two have been friends since 2012 after Lena publicly praised Taylor's Red album. Taylor traveled to London for the affair. The ceremony was small, just 60 people gathered at the Union Club in Soho.

© FilmMagic Lena and Taylor met after Lena shared her love for Red to X (formerly Twitter)

"In terms of the bridal party, if we include siblings, we were nine," Lena told Vogue. "You can have a far bigger wedding with less bridesmaids, but I guess it just speaks to how excited I was to have my close friends there."

Taylor's fellow bridesmaids were Industry actor Myha'la Herrold, creative director Rosa Mercuriadis, actress Tommy Dorfman, Lena's podcasting partner, Alissa Bennett, and family members.

"I spent so much time during the pandemic talking to my girlfriends about our feelings over FaceTime, but a few of my best friends I haven't seen in over a year," Lena explained. "And, you know, my girlfriends have had to deal with a lot of not-so-happy things with me in our adulthood, so to be able to celebrate something joyful and use it as an excuse to be together was very special."

© GC Images The two spent a lot of time together in New York

Lena also wore custom Christopher Kane dresses to her wedding. Her ceremony dress was a mini dress, which she paired with white tights and white Miu Miu kitten heels. For the reception, she changed into a longer and looser gown and wore a bejeweled crown.

The Girls star has been married to Luis for four years. The two recently collaborated on Lena's new Netflix show, Too Much, starring Meg Stalter. The show is based on her move to London.

"You think you're going to another country where they speak the same language as you," Lena explained to The New Yorker. "[But Brits] looked at me like I had just handed them a petri dish of unexplained bacteria."

© Getty Images Lena's new show 'Too Much' is on Netflix

Moving to London disrupted Lena's relationships with her friends. But, as she told The New Yorker last year, she still speaks with Taylor.

"Even since before Taylor and I were friends, I just always had felt such a deep connection to her music. Something unique to only me, obviously. I've seen every tour she's ever done. I love seeing a woman who's not yet forty being, like, 'Yes, I have a body of work.' What I find inspiring is her acknowledgment of her own prolific expression," Lena explained.

Lena continued saying she's "always very careful to be protective of [Taylor] in every single way," noting that Taylor is "kind…devoted…and funny."

© Instagam Lena and Luis on their wedding day

While the two haven't been spotted together in a few years, Lena attended the Eras Tour in both Boston and Pittsburgh.