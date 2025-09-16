Lady Marina Windsor makes solo appearance at grandmother's funeral without fiancé

Lady Marina Windsor looked emotional as she joined her sister Lady Amelia at their grandmother, the Duchess of Kent's, funeral at Westminster Cathedral in London. While the 32-year-old second cousin of King Charles was supported by her family, the one person who appeared to be absent was her new fiancé, Nico Macauley. Looking poised and elegant as always, Marina was pictured in a black buttoned-up cardigan and an A-line midi skirt with a bow at the waist, finished with black tights, low heels, a clutch bag and a matching ebony fascinator.

She wore her hair in a sleek straight style that fell down her back and kept her makeup minimal for the sombre event, which took place following a private family vigil on Monday evening. Nico didn't attend either event, despite the fact that the couple recently announced their engagement on Sunday 8 June 2025, which marked a special date for her family – it was also her grandparents, the Duke and Duchess of Kent's, wedding anniversary.

© Max Mumby Lady Marina Windsor's fiancé Nico Macauley did not appear to be in attendance at the Catholic funeral

© Max Mumby Lady Amelia and Lady Marina also attended the private family vigil on Monday

Announcing her news to her Instagram followers, she wrote: "'Very happy!" alongside a series of three photos showing off her engagement ring. The ring appears to have an onyx gemstone in the middle, making it a unique and beautiful choice. While it is not known how long the couple have been together, they have been publicly linked since 2023.

The couple announced their engagement on 8 June 2025, which was the Duke and Duchess of Kent's wedding anniversary

Duchess of Kent's wedding

As the Duchess of Kent is being laid to rest following her passing at the age of 92 on 4 September, many have been remembering fond memories from her life, including her fairytale wedding day to Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, on 8 June 1961.

The pair met in 1956, when Edward was based with his regiment, the Royal Scots Greys, at Catterick Garrison near Katharine's ancestral family home, Hovingham Hall in York. They are engaged in March 1961, and they were married at York Minster just three months later.

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Kent got married at York Minster on 8 June 1961

The venue, though of personal importance to the bride, defied modern royal tradition as it was the first royal wedding held in York Minster since Edward III married Philippa of Hainault in 1328.

The couple shared a daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, 61, and two sons, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, 63, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, 55, as well as 10 grandchildren.

The Duchess gave up her royal duties in 2002 with the blessing of the late Queen in order to focus on teaching in a primary school in Hull for 13 years, where she was known to her pupils and colleagues simply as ‘Mrs Kent’.

Duchess of Kent's funeral

© Getty Images Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence paid their respects at Westminster Cathedral

The Duke of Kent and his family were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and more royals at Westminster Cathedral for the Catholic funeral service. It marked the first royal funeral to take place at the cathedral in Victoria, central London, since its construction in 1903.

The royal family's official Instagram account shared a tribute to the late Duchess ahead of her funeral. Featuring a carousel of pictures of the late Duchess throughout her life, the post also included a touching message honouring her life and work.

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales were pictured arriving in their sombre funeral attire

"For the last three decades of her life, The Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector," the post read.