Vintage wedding inspiration for a fabulous retro-inspired big day

Pay homage to days gone by with these vintage bridal ideas

Vintage wedding inspiration for a fabulous retro-inspired big day
Vintage wedding inspiration for a fabulous retro-inspired big day

The vintage theme has long been a popular choice for weddings, with many modern brides choosing to channel old Hollywood glamour on their wedding day. Celebrity brides from the Duchess of Cambridge to Kate Moss incorporated vintage-influences into their weddings, and you can too with our round up of the most gorgeous retro-inspired wedding dresses, shoes and accessories for 2019…

Story of my Dress Pandora wedding dress

With its long lace sleeves and flattering tiered skirt, this Pandora wedding dress from Story of my Dress is vintage perfection. Inspired by one-of-a-kind vintage gowns, this timeless dress will make any bride feel truly special. £1,495, available from storyofmydress.com.

Grace Loves Lace Sol wedding dress
Grace Loves Lace Sol wedding dress

Margot Robbie and Millie Mackintosh are among the celebrity fans of Aussie label Grace Loves Lace, and it’s easy to see why. This handmade lace gown features unique secret garden embroidery and has striking leaf trim straps, ensuring you make a head-turning entrance. £1,980 from graceloveslace.com/au.

Rainbow club adrianna heels
Rainbow Club Adrianna wedding shoes

Complete your vintage-inspired bridal look with these Rainbow Club Adrianna wedding shoes. These ivory peep toe heels have a stunning pearl and diamante T-bar and Bliss cushion comfort lining to ensure you can dance the night away in style. £95, available from rainbowclub.co.uk.

River Elliot Bridal Grace Wedding Dress
River Elliot Bridal Grace wedding dress

Inspired by the 1930s, this embroidered tulle gown was named after the character in Peaky Blinders and will give the modern bride a magical retro-inspired look. The ivory wedding dress is made to measure and costs £1,570 from riverelliot.com. Photo: Camilla Andrea Photography.

Beaverbrooks sapphire diamond ring
Beaverbrooks 18ct gold diamond and sapphire cluster ring

Reminiscent of the Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement ring, this diamond and sapphire cluster ring is truly special. The traditional and timeless design features a beautiful sapphire surrounded by dazzling round diamonds set on an 18ct gold band. £2,950, available at beaverbrooks.co.uk.

Kaleidoscope vintage inspired wedding dress
Kaleidoscope off-the-shoulder wedding dress

You don’t have to go trawling through a vintage shop to find the retro wedding dress of your dreams. Online retailer Kaleidoscope is selling this dreamy off-the-shoulder tea length wedding dress for under £200 – and no one will ever tell the difference. £199, kaleidoscope.co.uk.

Grace Loves Lace Maya Velvet choker
Grace Loves Lace Maya Velvet Choker

Get a vintage-style bridal look right down to the details with this understated soft velvet choker from popular bridal label Grace Loves Lace. Each choker is adorned with a delicate pearl and faceted bead, and is available in silver, plated yellow gold or plated rose gold. £100, graceloveslace.com/au.

Rainbow club elspeth heels
Rainbow Club Elspeth wedding shoes

You’ll look like you’ve stepped straight out of the 1920s in these retro-style T-bar satin heels. The statement wedding shoes are perfect for the vintage-inspired bride, and even feature a blue crystal hidden in the soles as your ‘something blue’. £95, available from rainbowclub.co.uk.

Rita Colson Grace wedding dress
Rita Colson Grace wedding dress

This minimalistic wedding dress promises maximum impact thanks to the off-the-shoulder silhouette and unique cape detailing. Ultra-feminine and elegant, this is a dress you’ll treasure forever. £3,800, from ritacolson.com.

Story of my dress Ada separates
Story of my Dress Ada wedding separates

Break with tradition and swap a traditional wedding dress for bridal separates. Comprising an ivory crop top with embroidered mesh overlay and floor-length lace skirt, the Ada wedding separates will creating a breathtaking bridal look. £1,595, available from storyofmydress.com.

