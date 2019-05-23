6 times Holly Willoughby gave us wedding guest style inspiration

Finding a wedding guest outfit that is both suitable for the occasion and stylish can sometimes prove difficult, but one person who always seems to get it right is Holly Willoughby. Known for her sartorial prowess and envy-inducing outfits every day on This Morning, it’s little surprise that she would have mastered the art of wedding style off-screen too.
Whether it’s at a friend’s sun-soaked summer nuptials or a winter wedding, Holly proves you can’t go wrong with a dress, but she mixes up her accessories and colour palette to suit the seasons – something we can all take inspiration from. Take a look through the gallery for more ideas…
This Morning’s live wedding, June 2017
Holly made a gorgeous wedding guest at This Morning’s second live wedding in June 2017. The mum-of-three co-ordinated with her colleague Phillip Schofield in a navy halterneck dress with off-the-shoulder detail, a delicate floral print and flattering ruffled skirt, which she styled with nude sandals – a failsafe wedding look.