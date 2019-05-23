﻿
6 times Holly Willoughby gave us wedding guest style inspiration

Which look is your favourite?

Photo: © Rex
Finding a wedding guest outfit that is both suitable for the occasion and stylish can sometimes prove difficult, but one person who always seems to get it right is Holly Willoughby. Known for her sartorial prowess and envy-inducing outfits every day on This Morning, it’s little surprise that she would have mastered the art of wedding style off-screen too.

Whether it’s at a friend’s sun-soaked summer nuptials or a winter wedding, Holly proves you can’t go wrong with a dress, but she mixes up her accessories and colour palette to suit the seasons – something we can all take inspiration from. Take a look through the gallery for more ideas…

This Morning’s live wedding, June 2017

Holly made a gorgeous wedding guest at This Morning’s second live wedding in June 2017. The mum-of-three co-ordinated with her colleague Phillip Schofield in a navy halterneck dress with off-the-shoulder detail, a delicate floral print and flattering ruffled skirt, which she styled with nude sandals – a failsafe wedding look.

Photo: © Rex
Nude heels were once again the footwear of choice for the promotional shoot ahead of the This Morning wedding. The heels worked perfectly with Holly’s sleeveless shift dress, which featured a blurred watercolour print and flattering peplum waist detail.

Photo: © Getty Images
For Christine and Frank Lampard’s winter wedding in December 2017, Holly traded summer brights for a black lace long-sleeved dress, which she teamed with matching black heels.

Photo: © Rex
Florals are always a favourite for wedding season, and for good reason. At Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall’s nuptials in August 2015, Holly wore a pretty pink floral dress with cap sleeves, a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt. A lace fascinator, nude heels and a clutch bag provided the finishing touches.

Photo: © Getty Images
They may say not to wear white to a wedding, but Holly dared to break the rules at Fearne Cotton’s wedding in July 2014, when she was pregnant with her third child, Chester. The TV presenter added a splash of colour to her pale smock dress with an orange shawl, fuchsia clutch bag and statement heels.

Photo: © Getty Images
Holly was a bridesmaid at her sister Kelly’s wedding in 2010, where she wore a pale grey strapless maxi dress with Grecian-style pleats, and her hair down in loose waves.

