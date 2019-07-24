7 wedding makeup artists loved by Michelle Keegan, Princess Eugenie and more

They have some of the most sought-after beauty experts on speed-dial, so it's no wonder celebrity brides like Amal Clooney and Sophie Turner recruited the very best makeup artists to create their bridal beauty looks. From Charlotte Tilbury to Daniel Martin, meet the pro MUAs responsible for creating that gorgeous wedding day glow – and find out how you could book some of them or utilise their expertise for your own big day…
Princess Eugenie's wedding makeup artist, Hannah Martin
Hannah Martin was the makeup artist responsible for Princess Eugenie's wedding makeup, with rosy cheeks and perfectly-defined brows creating a timeless beauty look. The Life and Lipstick podcast host often posts her bridal beauty transformations on Instagram, and also shares her makeup expertise with easy-to-follow tutorials on YouTube.