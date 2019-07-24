﻿
Brides

7 wedding makeup artists loved by Michelle Keegan, Princess Eugenie and more

1-Princess-Eugenie-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
They have some of the most sought-after beauty experts on speed-dial, so it's no wonder celebrity brides like Amal Clooney and Sophie Turner recruited the very best makeup artists to create their bridal beauty looks. From Charlotte Tilbury to Daniel Martin, meet the pro MUAs responsible for creating that gorgeous wedding day glow – and find out how you could book some of them or utilise their expertise for your own big day…

Princess Eugenie's wedding makeup artist, Hannah Martin

Hannah Martin was the makeup artist responsible for Princess Eugenie's wedding makeup, with rosy cheeks and perfectly-defined brows creating a timeless beauty look. The Life and Lipstick podcast host often posts her bridal beauty transformations on Instagram, and also shares her makeup expertise with easy-to-follow tutorials on YouTube.

2-Michelle-Keegan-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
Billie Faiers and Michelle Keegan's wedding makeup artist, Krystal Dawn

A favourite of both Billie Faiers and Michelle Keegan, Krystal Dawn was chosen by both celebrity brides for their wedding day makeup. Luckily for us, Krystal shares a full breakdown of her makeup looks on Instagram, and is also available for bridal bookings. Email her at krystal@iammakeup.co.uk for enquiries.

3-Meghan-Markle-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan Markle's wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin

The Duchess of Sussex enlisted her long-time friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin to create her natural wedding day makeup in 2018. A brand ambassador for Dior and chief colour consultant for Honest Beauty, Daniel spends much of his time travelling the world working with clients including Jessica Alba and Elisabeth Moss, so it's unlikely you'll be able to book him for your big day unless you're well-connected. However, he has previously revealed the secrets to Meghan's glowing skin, so we can at least attempt to recreate her bridal beauty for ourselves.

4-Amal-Clooney-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
Poppy Delevingne and Amal Clooney's wedding makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury has long been Amal Clooney's makeup artist of choice, and transformed the barrister into a breath-taking bride for her wedding to George Clooney in 2014. Charlotte has also worked her magic on brides including Sabrina Dhowre and Poppy Delevingne, and shares her bridal tutorials on her website. The makeup artist revealed her expert tips on how to do your own wedding makeup with HELLO!, so you can get that A-list look even if you're a beauty novice.

5-Priyanka-Chopra-wedding
Priyanka Chopra's wedding makeup artist, Yumi Mori

Yumi Mori travelled to India to transform Priyanka Chopra on her wedding day, and later shared a breakdown of all the products she used on the "magical day" in an Instagram post. A favourite of Priyanka's, as well as Shailene Woodley and Drew Barrymore, Yumi is based in New York.

© Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018/ Jose Villa/Getty Images

6-Sophie-Turner-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Sophie Turner's wedding makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell

Showing how important it is to work with someone you trust, Sophie Turner hired her long-time makeup artist Georgie Eisdell for her wedding to Joe Jonas in June. "What a treat it was to be a part of this magical day filled with so much love," Georgie captioned a photo from the wedding on Instagram. The pro MUA is based in Los Angeles, so unfortunately we'll have to make do with sneaking a peek at her beauty looks and go-to makeup products on Instagram.

7-Peter-Andre-wedding-Emily
Photo: © Instagram
Emily MacDonagh's wedding makeup artist Sarah Brock

Sarah Brock has worked with several celebrities during her time as a makeup artist, including doing the bridal makeup of Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh on their wedding day in 2015. With Gal Gadot, Anne Hathaway and Jamie Dornan's wife Amelia among her other famous clients, it's safe to say any bride would be in good hands!

