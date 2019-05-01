The most adorable royal bridesmaids and pageboys – from Princess Eugenie to Prince George

﻿
It has been a memorable 18 months for royal weddings, with Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Lady Gabriella Windsor all tying the knot. And with Princess Beatrice's nuptials set to take place in 2020 – not to mention the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton – there are yet more memorable moments to look forward to.

While Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have yet to share details of their wedding, including her bridal party, it is likely she will follow suit from her sister Eugenie by inviting their younger relatives including Prince George and Princess Charlotte to have special roles as pageboy and bridesmaid. Although Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie Harrison may well still be too young to participate, it is likely that Prince Louis could join his big brother and sister in the wedding party. He will turn two in April – the same age Princess Charlotte was when she was a bridesmaid at her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017.

The Cambridge children may well be bridesmaid and pageboys yet again at their uncle James Middleton's wedding, following the announcement he is engaged to Alizee Thevenet. In honour of the upcoming nuptials, take a look back at the cutest royal bridesmaids and pageboys in history…

Maud and Isabella Windsor

Lady Gabriella Windsor had her nieces Maud and Isabella Windsor as bridesmaids at her wedding in May 2019. The two girls – aged five and three – are the daughters of Gabriella's brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, and his wife, Sophie Winkleman.

camilla-duchess-of-cornwall-as-bridesmaid
Photo: © Getty Images
2/17

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, then four, was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Jeremy Cubitt and Diana du Cane at St Mark's Church in London. The youngster, pictured in January 1952, was joined by her three-year-old sister Annabelle.

lady-gabriella-windsor-bridesmaid
Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

Lady Gabriella Windsor

The bride-to-be was asked to be a bridesmaid back in July 1988 for Julia Rawlinson and James Ogilvy's wedding.

princess-beatrice-as-bridesmaid
4/17

Princess Beatrice

How cute did Princess Beatrice look back in March 1991? The royal bridesmaid held onto her mum's hand as she attended the wedding of Lulu Blacker, a close friend of Sarah Ferguson's mother, Susan Barrantes.

prince-george-at-sophie-carter-wedding
5/17

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Cambridge children were in their element at the wedding of Kate's close friend Sophie Carter in September 2018. George cheekily practised his marching while Charlotte adorably held her mum's clutch.

Princess Beatrice Eugenie bridesmaids
Photo: © Getty Images
6/17

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were both bridesmaids at the wedding of their former royal nanny, Alison Wardley, in Manchester in April 1993.

princess-margaret-and-princess-elizabeth
Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret

As older bridesmaids, Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret had starring roles at the wedding of Captain Lord Brabourne and Patricia Mountbatten in 1946.

peter-phillips-as-a-pageboy
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Peter Phillips

Back in May 1981, the Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips was a cherubic little pageboy at his aunt Sarah Phillips' wedding.

Prince Harry pageboy Earl Spencer wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

Prince Harry

Prince Harry was pageboy at the wedding of his uncle Charles Spencer to Victoria Lockwood in 1989, when he was just five years old.

Prince William pageboy wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

Prince William

How sweet did Prince William look when he was a pageboy in 1988? The Duke of Cambridge took on the role at the wedding of Camilla Dunne to Rupert Soames, a grandson of Winston Churchill, at Hereford Cathedral.

Lady Louise Windsor bridesmaid William Kate wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

Lady Louise Windsor

The Earl and Countess of Wessex’s daughter Lady Louise was just seven when she acted as a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince William and Kate in 2011, but she took it all in her stride, and waved happily to the crowds as she rode in a carriage through London with Prince Harry following the nuptials.

Zara Phillips bridesmaid Prince Andrew wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

Zara and Peter Phillips

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson enlisted several young family members to join their wedding party in 1986, including Princess Anne’s children Peter and Zara Phillips, seen here on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with the newlyweds after their ceremony.

Prince George Princess Charlotte Pippa Middleton wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Cambridge children also played a part in their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in May 2017. Pippa opted for traditional outfits for her young bridal party, all wearing bespoke ensembles from Pepa & Co.

Prince George Princess Charlotte eugenie wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate’s eldest children are pros at being pageboy and bridesmaid, having done so on several occasions. The siblings looked adorable as they took on the roles at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding in October 2018, wearing outfits from Amaia Kids.

Bridesmaids princess eugenie wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
15/17

Mia Tindall, Isla and Savannah Phillips

Joining Princess Eugenie’s bridal party was Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Mia, and Isla and Savannah Phillips, the daughters of Zara’s brother Peter Phillips. Pop royalty also joined the line-up, as Robbie Williams’ daughter Teddy was also given the honour of being a bridesmaid.

Prince George pageboy Prince Harry wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

Prince George

George and Charlotte also had starring roles in their uncle Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018. The future King looked smart in a miniature replica of Harry’s Cavalry outfit for the occasion, complete with his initials embroidered on the shoulder.

Princess Charlotte bridesmaid Prince Harry Meghan wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

Princess Charlotte

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looked sweet in a white Givenchy dress and Aquazurra Mary Jane shoes, with a flower crown and bouquet of flowers for the ceremony, which took place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018.

