The most adorable royal bridesmaids and pageboys – from Princess Eugenie to Prince George

It has been a memorable 18 months for royal weddings, with Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Lady Gabriella Windsor all tying the knot. And with Princess Beatrice's nuptials set to take place in 2020 – not to mention the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton – there are yet more memorable moments to look forward to.
While Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have yet to share details of their wedding, including her bridal party, it is likely she will follow suit from her sister Eugenie by inviting their younger relatives including Prince George and Princess Charlotte to have special roles as pageboy and bridesmaid. Although Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie Harrison may well still be too young to participate, it is likely that Prince Louis could join his big brother and sister in the wedding party. He will turn two in April – the same age Princess Charlotte was when she was a bridesmaid at her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017.
The Cambridge children may well be bridesmaid and pageboys yet again at their uncle James Middleton's wedding, following the announcement he is engaged to Alizee Thevenet. In honour of the upcoming nuptials, take a look back at the cutest royal bridesmaids and pageboys in history…
Maud and Isabella Windsor
Lady Gabriella Windsor had her nieces Maud and Isabella Windsor as bridesmaids at her wedding in May 2019. The two girls – aged five and three – are the daughters of Gabriella's brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, and his wife, Sophie Winkleman.