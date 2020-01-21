﻿
7 Photos | Brides

The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

Wedding bells will be ringing in 2020!

...
The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020
You're reading

The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

1/7
Next

You could get a designer wedding dress for £49 in this one-day flash sale
princess beatrice edoardo
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

Having toasted the start of a new decade, there are a number of famous brides and grooms who are looking forward to celebrating their wedding this year. And luckily for us, one of those will be another royal wedding thanks to Princess Beatrice! Take a look through this gallery to see which other nuptials we can look forward to in 2020…

GALLERY: The most beautiful royal weddings of all time

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

She is undoubtedly the most high profile of all the society brides this year! Princess Beatrice, 31, will tie the knot with Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37. The couple announced their engagement in September after dating for 11 months - although Edoardo had spent four months planning the lavish proposal. The bride's grandmother the Queen - and several other senior members of the royal family - are expected to attend. Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, is likely to have a special role at the wedding.

princess beatrice fiance xmas
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

Although details - such as the location and date - are yet to be revealed, Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson recently confirmed that the big day will take place in the UK rather than Edoardo's native Italy. "It can only be Britain," she told Press Association in October. Speaking on the red carpet at the British Film Institute Luminous Gala, Sarah added of her daughter: "It's just extraordinary, she's just such a beauty and to see her eyes shining..." Of her future son-in-law, the Duchess said: "Edo, I've known him all my life. His brother is my godson. I forgot to tell you that. Alby is my godson and I'm so proud. I've known Edo since he was four, and he's got a lovely mum, Nikki. It's really, really good news. I'm really, really proud of them both."

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

james middleton alizee thevenet engaged
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton's wedding will no doubt be a big family affair, attended by his siblings Kate and Pippa Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother proposed to the French financier in October after a year of dating. And royal fans may even see his nephews and niece - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Arthur - play special roles as page boys and bridesmaid. "We are in the phase before we start planning everything, just enjoying the process," James told Vanity Fair Spain in November. "The trip we are going to undertake together, as a team. And that's fine."

MORE: Who is inside Duchess Kate's inner circle?

james middleton alizee
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

The 32-year-old has also said that his and Alizee's five dogs will also play a key role in their wedding day – we can't wait to see what they have planned! The entrepreneur added: "I still don't know which one, but they will be one of the keys of that day." The pair could follow in Pippa's footsteps by getting married at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire or they could jet off to France to be closer to Alizee's family.

GALLERY: Royal weddings held in Windsor

cressida bonas harry wentworth stanley engaged
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas announced her engagement to fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley in August, four years after they rekindled their romance. The pair are believed to have met when they were both students at Leeds University; they briefly dated before the property developer left for a year abroad in Argentina. During this time, the 30-year-old embarked on a two-year relationship with Prince Harry after they were introduced to each other by Princess Eugenie in May 2012.

MORE: Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? See his squad here

cressida bonas harry
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Looking ahead to her nuptials, the actress recently told ES Magazine: "I am not the most organised person - I won't have those graphs that some brides do." On keeping her big day relatively low-key, she continued: "I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us. We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way - I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

GALLERY: 14 celebrity weddings to look forward to in 2020

flora ogilvy
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg

There's set to be another royal wedding! The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra will be celebrating her granddaughter Flora Ogilvy's nuptials to Timothy Vesterberg, who was a professional ice hockey player in his home country Sweden and is now a financier. Flora, who is the founder of digital arts platform Arteviste, confirmed her engagement in November, telling her Instagram followers: "We're engaged! My beloved Timothy asked me to marry him and we're blissfully happy."

Flora is currently 56th in line to the throne, behind her brother Alexander and she has been spotted arriving at the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in previous years. The young royal attended her cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May, arriving alongside Lady Amelia Windsor.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...