Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg
There's set to be another royal wedding! The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra will be celebrating her granddaughter Flora Ogilvy's nuptials to Timothy Vesterberg, who was a professional ice hockey player in his home country Sweden and is now a financier. Flora, who is the founder of digital arts platform Arteviste, confirmed her engagement in November, telling her Instagram followers: "We're engaged! My beloved Timothy asked me to marry him and we're blissfully happy."
Flora is currently 56th in line to the throne, behind her brother Alexander and she has been spotted arriving at the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in previous years. The young royal attended her cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May, arriving alongside Lady Amelia Windsor.
