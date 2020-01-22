﻿
The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020
Bridal trends typically stem straight from the catwalk, so for an indication of the wedding dresses we'll all be coveting in the next couple of years, we're looking straight to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week where models including Kaia Gerber and Liam Payne's girlfriend Maya Henry have been rocking gorgeous bridal gowns on the runway. From OTT drama to sleek minimalism and even wedding tuxedos, there's something for every bride here. Keep reading to find 'the one' for you…

Givenchy

The fashion house behind Meghan Markle's wedding dress, Givenchy's couture show was filled with bridal inspiration, including the statement gown worn by Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber on the runway. This off-the-shoulder gown would be perfect for the bohemian bride, with lace flower detailing and a dramatic veil designed to replicate the silhouette of a bell. Guaranteed to help you make an entrance.

For full-on wedding drama, look no further than this one-shoulder tiered dress, which features a full skirt, ruffled-shoulder detailing and a high-low hem that reveals a glimpse at your bridal shoes.

We're getting Meghan vibes from this crepe halterneck gown, which has an A-line silhouette that would flatter everyone, and ruffled detailing at the neck.

Adding a splash of colour to the traditional white wedding, this strapless gown features delicate yellow floral embroidery and a two-tier skirt that you'll fall in love with.

Bridal separates are becoming increasingly popular, and this tuxedo is a super-chic alternative to a wedding dress. With its cinched-in waist and wide leg trousers, it's contemporary and cool.

Stephané Rolland

This white gown is understated but still packs a punch thanks to the subtle all-over embellishment, dramatic train and complementing veil.

Clean crepe fabrics are still having a moment, but interesting cuts such as a draped one-shoulder tunic, and OTT jewellery put a new spin on bridal minimalism.

Dior

You'll feel like a fairytale bride in this Dior couture gown, which features a twisted asymmetric top and ruffled tulle skirt.

Channel your inner Grecian goddess in this floaty one-shoulder gown with a twisted waistband and skirt crafted from layers of tulle.

Aleem Yusuf

For classic bridal elegance, it doesn't get much better than this plunging embellished Aleem Yusuf gown, which has a full train and a complementing tulle veil.

Ralph and Russo

And the bride wore… a mini dress! Make like Zoe Kravitz and Charlotte Casiraghi by rocking a shorter dress on your big day. This Ralph and Russo couture wedding dress features what appears to be a detachable train to take your wedding look from day to night.

Meghan's impact can still be seen in bridalwear, with minimalistic dresses still proving popular. However, an embellished neckline and feathered detailing can give the pared-back look an unexpected twist.

Georges Hobeika

Liam Payne's girlfriend Maya Henry was transformed into a bride on the Georges Hobeika runway, wearing a jaw-dropping champagne-coloured wedding gown which features a corseted top, all-over embellishment and a matching veil.

Alexis Mabille

Reminiscent of the shirt dress worn by Ellie Goulding the day after her wedding, we love how the classic white shirt has been given a bridal spin paired with a full-length skirt and embellished waist belt. Just the thing for a non-traditional bride.

