Bridal trends typically stem straight from the catwalk, so for an indication of the wedding dresses we'll all be coveting in the next couple of years, we're looking straight to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week where models including Kaia Gerber and Liam Payne's girlfriend Maya Henry have been rocking gorgeous bridal gowns on the runway. From OTT drama to sleek minimalism and even wedding tuxedos, there's something for every bride here. Keep reading to find 'the one' for you…
Givenchy
The fashion house behind Meghan Markle's wedding dress, Givenchy's couture show was filled with bridal inspiration, including the statement gown worn by Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber on the runway. This off-the-shoulder gown would be perfect for the bohemian bride, with lace flower detailing and a dramatic veil designed to replicate the silhouette of a bell. Guaranteed to help you make an entrance.