7 Photos | Brides

Holly Willoughby, Charlotte Hawkins & more stars who wore bridal designers at the NTAs

Bridal style was a big trend on the red carpet

Holly Willoughby, Charlotte Hawkins & more stars who wore bridal designers at the NTAs
Holly Willoughby, Charlotte Hawkins & more stars who wore bridal designers at the NTAs

Holly-Willoughby-National-Television-Awards
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

The leading ladies of television were out in force at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening, and we spied an unexpected style trend on the red carpet. Holly Willoughby, Charlotte Hawkins and Andrea McLean all wore gowns by designers who are primarily known for their wedding dresses – and they weren't the only ones! While Vicky Pattison wore a bridal-inspired gown from Suzanne Neville, mum-to-be Lydia Bright looked gorgeous in a dress from Needle & Thread, a brand known for their stunning wedding dresses (and who recently got the Duchess of Cambridge's seal of approval). See their gorgeous bridal red carpet looks below…

Holly Willoughby

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby was the belle of the ball in a strapless gown featuring a pale pink satin bodice and blue tulle underskirt. It was created by Peter Langner, an Italian wedding dress designer who also makes couture eveningwear, and featured eight layers of tulle, 45 metres of fabric, and took Peter and his team 40 hours to create. We definitely think that train has a bridal look about it!

Charlotte-Hawkins-National-Television-Awards
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Charlotte Hawkins

Caroline Castigliano was the designer of choice for Charlotte Hawkins, who looked striking in the scarlet off-the-shoulder Janine evening gown, which was custom-made and would make a gorgeous bridal look in white. The fashion designer has created wedding dresses for celebrity brides including former Strictly pro Flavia Cacace, while Amanda Holden also wore the label for her tenth wedding anniversary party in 2018.

Andrea-McLean-National-Television-Awards
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Andrea McLean

Loose Women star Andrea McLean also wore a Caroline Castigliano dress in a similar shade of red. However, she wore the bespoke Valentine evening gown, which featured a lace long-sleeved top and full-length pleated skirt, which she paired with complementing red accessories.

READ: See the best dresses from the National Television Awards red carpet

Lydia-Bright-National-Television-Awards
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

Lydia Bright

Lydia Bright looked gorgeous in an embroidered Needle & Thread dress, just months after she wore another dress from the brand when she was a bridesmaid at her parents' wedding. As well as making chic ready-to-wear fashion, Needle & Thread has become known for stunning bridalwear that won't break the bank.

MORE: The best high street wedding dresses to buy now

Vick-Hope-National-Television-Awards
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Vick Hope

Former Strictly contestant Vick Hope made a red carpet fashion statement in Galia Lahav's Debbie's Dance gown, which features a daring front slit and 3D flower embellishment. A favourite of celebrity brides, Galia Lahav has been worn by the likes of Michelle Keegan on her wedding day to Mark Wright, as well as Beyoncé, who wore the designer's Thelma dress for her vow renewal with Jay-Z.

Vicky-Pattison-National-Television-Awards
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Vicky Pattison

Former Queen of the I'm a Celebrity jungle Vicky had a bridal moment in a white off-the-shoulder gown designed by Suzanne Neville, who was the designer behind the wedding dresses worn by Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean and Katherine Jenkins.

Jesy-Nelson-National-Television-Awards
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Jesy Nelson

NTA winner Jesy Nelson also wore a Suzanne Neville dress for her big night out, but with its bold orange hue, plunging corseted bodice and thigh-high slit, it was anything but bridal.

