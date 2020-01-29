Holly Willoughby, Charlotte Hawkins & more stars who wore bridal designers at the NTAs

The leading ladies of television were out in force at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening, and we spied an unexpected style trend on the red carpet. Holly Willoughby, Charlotte Hawkins and Andrea McLean all wore gowns by designers who are primarily known for their wedding dresses – and they weren't the only ones! While Vicky Pattison wore a bridal-inspired gown from Suzanne Neville, mum-to-be Lydia Bright looked gorgeous in a dress from Needle & Thread, a brand known for their stunning wedding dresses (and who recently got the Duchess of Cambridge's seal of approval). See their gorgeous bridal red carpet looks below…
Holly Willoughby
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby was the belle of the ball in a strapless gown featuring a pale pink satin bodice and blue tulle underskirt. It was created by Peter Langner, an Italian wedding dress designer who also makes couture eveningwear, and featured eight layers of tulle, 45 metres of fabric, and took Peter and his team 40 hours to create. We definitely think that train has a bridal look about it!