Meet the Loose Women's famous other halves – past and present

From Robbie Williams to Rod Stewart

Meet the Loose Women's famous other halves – past and present
Meet the Loose Women's famous other halves – past and present

Chloe Best
Stacey Solomon Joe Swash pride of britain
Photo: © Getty Images
The Loose Women don't shy away from talking about their relationships on the show, discussing everything from their current husbands and boyfriends to experiences with their former partners. And many of their partners will be familiar to viewers, as they are famous in their own right. Both Ayda Field and Penny Lancaster are married to famous singers, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have become one of the most popular couples on television. But some of the relationships may be a little more surprising! Take a look back at the Loose Women ladies' famous other halves, past and present…

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Joe Swash has been a regular guest on Loose Women since dating the show’s youngest panelist, Stacey Solomon. The former X Factor contestant has dated Joe – a former EastEnders actor – for five years, and they welcomed their son Rex together in May 2019.

Stacey-Solomon-Steve-o
Stacey Solomon and Steve-O

Prior to her relationship with Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon dated Jackass star Steve-O, who she met when they were both competing on The Jump in 2015. The pair had a long-distance relationship as Steve was based in Los Angeles, and split in July that year after just a few months of dating, with Stacey admitting she had been "really hurt" by their breakup.

Christine Frank Lampard
Photo: © Getty Images
Christine and Frank Lampard

It’s been over four years since Christine Bleakley married Frank Lampard in a romantic London ceremony. The couple started dating after meeting at the Pride of Britain awards in October 2009, and got engaged in 2011. In September 2018 Christine and Frank welcomed their first child together, a baby girl called Patricia.

Ruth Langsford Eamonn Holmes Buckingham Palace
Photo: © Getty Images
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Who can forget about Ruth and Eamonn?! The couple, who married in 2010, have become two of the UK’s most-loved TV presenters thanks to their joint hosting duties on shows including This Morning. Ruth and Eamonn are parents to son Jack, 17, and often share their marriage secrets – with Ruth recently telling HELLO! about the challenges of working with her husband.

Penny Lancaster Rod Stewart premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart

Regular Loose Women star Penny Lancaster has been married to Rod Stewart since 2007. They first met in 1998 and started dating a few months later, before announcing their engagement in March 2005. Now parents to sons Alastair and Aiden, the couple appear stronger than ever, and celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in 2017 by renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony.

Denise Welch Tim Healy 2010
Photo: © Getty Images
Denise Welch and Tim Healy

Denise Welch was married to actor Tim Healy for 23 years before their split in 2012. Tim, who is best recognised from the ITV series Benidorm, is now married to Joan Anderton, while Denise tied the knot with Lincoln Townley in 2013. The former couple are parents to sons Matty – frontman for The 1975 – and Louis, 18, who looks set to follow in his mum and dad’s footsteps with an acting career.

Coleen Nolan Shane Richie 1995
Photo: © Getty Images
Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie

Coleen Nolan has often referenced her marriage to Shane Richie on Loose Women, which lasted from 1990 until 1999 and saw them welcome two children together – Shane Jr. and Jake. The mum-of-three previously admitted that Shane was unfaithful to her during the course of their marriage, and she later went on to marry Ray Newsome – with whom she shares daughter Ciara – in 2007, but they parted ways in 2017 after ten years of marriage.

Ayda Field Robbie Williams gala
Photo: © Getty Images
Ayda Field and Robbie Williams

Ayda Field has been married to former Take That singer Robbie Williams since 2010, four years after they started dating in 2006. The couple have made joint appearances on Loose Women together over the years, even inviting Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha into their Los Angeles home to share a glimpse at their happy family life with children Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau.

Nadia Sawalha Marc Bannerman 2000
Photo: © Getty Images
Nadia Sawalha and Marc Bannerman

Before she met her husband Mark, Nadia Sawalha dated her EastEnders co-star Marc Bannerman – who played her on-screen boyfriend Gianni di Marco – for three years. Nadia is now married to Mark Adderley, a TV producer with whom she shares daughters Maddy and Kiki.

Carol McGiffin Chris Evans 1993
Photo: © PA
Carol McGiffin and Chris Evans

Long-serving Loose Women star Carol McGiffin may be happily married to her partner Mark Cassidy now, but in the nineties, she was in a “chaotic” marriage to Chris Evans. The former couple met when Carol was working as a TV producer and Chris was a radio presenter and married in an impromptu ceremony in September 1991. The couple separated several times before finally parting ways in 1993, although their divorce wasn’t finalised until 1998.

