9 Emmerdale real-life couples self-isolating together – including one who found love in lockdown

Many Emmerdale actors have found love with their co-stars on the set of the soap, and yet another off-screen relationship has emerged during the coronavirus lockdown! Natalie J. Robb and Johnny McPherson have reportedly been dating since the beginning of the year, but their secret romance reportedly came to light when they appeared together on a Zoom call to celebrate their co-star Liam Fox's 50th birthday in June.
The pair can be seen sat side-by-side in a kitchen at one of their homes in a screengrab of the call shared on Twitter, suggesting that not only are they dating, but it's serious enough that they have been in lockdown together. While the pair are yet to publicly confirm their relationship, there are several more couples who have married and started families together after meeting on the ITV soap. Keep reading to see more…