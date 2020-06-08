﻿
9 Emmerdale real-life couples self-isolating together – including one who found love in lockdown

Chloe Best
Natalie-J-Robb-Johnny-McPherson
Photo: © Twitter
Many Emmerdale actors have found love with their co-stars on the set of the soap, and yet another off-screen relationship has emerged during the coronavirus lockdown! Natalie J. Robb and Johnny McPherson have reportedly been dating since the beginning of the year, but their secret romance reportedly came to light when they appeared together on a Zoom call to celebrate their co-star Liam Fox's 50th birthday in June.

The pair can be seen sat side-by-side in a kitchen at one of their homes in a screengrab of the call shared on Twitter, suggesting that not only are they dating, but it's serious enough that they have been in lockdown together. While the pair are yet to publicly confirm their relationship, there are several more couples who have married and started families together after meeting on the ITV soap. Keep reading to see more…

Charley Webb Matthew Wolfenden
Photo: © Getty Images
Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale co-stars Charley and Matthew married in 2018 after a nine-year relationship. The couple first met when Matthew joined the soap in 2006 and started dating the following year, and are now parents to sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

Chelsea-Halfpenny-James-Baxter-Emmerdale
Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter

It emerged in October that former Emmerdale stars Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter have been dating for over a year. Chelsea, who played Amy Wyatt until 2013, has shared several photos with James, who played Jake Doland, on social media. While they didn't star on the soap at the same time, it is likely that it is their Emmerdale connections that brought them together.

Zoe Henry Jeff Hordley
Photo: © Getty Images
Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry

Cain Dingle actor Jeff has been married to Zoe Henry since 2003, and they share two children together – Violet and Stan. While they now work together on Emmerdale, this couple actually met when they were at college together.

Mark Jordon Laura Norton
Photo: © Twitter
Mark Jordon and Laura Norton

There’s set to be another Emmerdale wedding when Mark Jordon and Laura Norton tie the knot. The couple have been dating since 2015 after meeting on the soap, and announced their engagement in January 2019.

Michelle Hardwick Kate Brooks
Photo: © Instagram
Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks

It’s not just members of the cast who have found love with each other, but the crew too! Michelle Hardwick – who plays Vanessa Woodfield – proposed to the show’s producer Kate Brooks in December with a romantic flash mob, and the couple married in Memphis, Tennessee in September.

Fiona Wade Simon Cotton
Photo: © Getty Images
Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton

Fiona Wade announced at the end of 2018 that she was engaged to Simon Cotton, her former Emmerdale co-star who she had confirmed she was dating just a few months earlier. Although the couple no longer work together, they have Emmerdale to thank for their relationship.

Chris Chittell Lesley Dunlop
Photo: © Rex
Chris Chittell and Lesley Dunlop

Did you know that Emmerdale’s Eric Pollard and Brenda Walker are married in real life? The couple found love on the set of the soap in 2008, and tied the knot in June 2016. However, the pair don’t want their characters to get together on screen too, following Eric and Brenda’s brief fling in 2012.

Dominic Brunt Joanna Mitchell
Photo: © Rex
Dominic Brunt and Joanne Mitchell

Paddy Kirk actor Dominic Brunt has been married to Joanne Mitchell since 2003, who has played a series of small guest parts in Emmerdale, including the role of troubled Sandra Flaherty, the stepmother of Aaron Livesy.

