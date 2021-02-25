18 celeb wedding venues where you can get married

﻿
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cradle Archie and baby bump in new adorable pic
With weddings back on the cards for later in 2021, our excitement for dress shopping, venue hunting and DIY projects has well and truly resumed. If you're looking for a five-star wedding venue, then how about a celebrity-approved location? From Tom Daley's castle surroundings to Michelle Keegan's gorgeous manor house, here are the A-list wedding venues where you can say "I do"…

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: The Elvetham, Hampshire

Ruth and Eamonn hosted their wedding in 2010 at The Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire, and it's easy to see why they were drawn to the venue. Located within 35 acres of landscaped gardens, the 19th-century hotel has plenty of beautiful backdrops for your wedding photos, and offers a wedding package that includes your ceremony, wedding breakfast and evening reception. Find out more at elvethamhotel.co.uk.

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes share their wedding with HELLO!

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode: Aynhoe Park, Northamptonshire

The exclusive Grade I-listed Aynhoe Park country house, which is located within 250 acres of countryside, was the location for Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's wedding in October. The venue is licenced for civil ceremonies and partnerships, and offers a bespoke package for couples who can tailor their day to suit their every desire. Midweek packages start from £20,500 for a one night stay, and increase to £42,500+ for a weekend wedding, including use of 28 bedrooms on site. Visit aynhoepark.co.uk for more details.

MORE: Everything we know about Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's wedding

Matt and Emma Willis: Rushton Hall, Northamptonshire

Rushton Hall was the venue of choice for Matt and Emma Willis' wedding in July 2008, and it was so special to the couple, they returned ten years later to do it all again! The four-star hotel can cater for both intimate and larger weddings with up to 500 guests, with the option of choosing the Entrance Hall, Ballroom, or Picture Gallery Room. See more details at rushtonhall.com.

RELATED: Look back at Matt and Emma Willis' wedding

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling: Castle Howard, York

After tying the knot at York Minster, Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling hosted their lavish wedding reception at nearby Castle Howard, which dates back to the 18th century and is typically open to the public for daily tours. The House and Grounds can be hired exclusively, with a variety of spaces suitable for intimate occasions or grand weddings like Ellie and Caspar's nuptials. Visit castlehoward.co.uk for all the details.

GALLERY: 11 of the best celebrity wedding venues in London

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin: Amberley Castle, West Sussex

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby settled on the stunning Amberley Castle in West Sussex for her wedding to Dan Baldwin in 2007. The venue features 12 acres of landscaped gardens and historic architecture to create a unique setting for your big day, with exclusive use packages available. See more at amberleycastle.co.uk.

GALLERY: 8 royal wedding venues and residences where you can marry too

Rochelle and Marvin Humes: Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

Rochelle and Marvin Humes said 'I do' at Oxfordshire's historic Blenheim Palace, in a wedding they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. Host to a number of public cultural and sporting events, the Palace is also a popular wedding venue, with The Orangery, Long Library, Saloon and Great Hall among the resplendent settings on offer for your nuptials. Exclusive hire of The Orangery Complex for your evening reception costs from £6,550 from Sunday-Thursday, and £10,000 for Fridays, Saturdays and Bank Holiday Sundays. An additional £960 fee will secure the Marlborough Room for your ceremony. Meanwhile, the Palace & State Rooms cost £19,044 Sunday to Thursday, and £27,600 for peak hours. Visit blenheimpalace.com for more details.

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson, Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

The One Show host Alex Jones married Charlie Thomson at Cardiff Castle on New Year's Eve in 2015, where there are several rooms available for hire, including the Banqueting Hall, the Library or Drawing Room. See cardiffcastle.com for more details and the latest pricing details.

Catherine Tyldesley and Tom Pitfield: Colshaw Hall, Cheshire

Strictly 2019 contestant Catherine Tyldesley and her husband Tom Pitfield hired the Colshaw Hall estate in Cheshire for their nuptials, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The Grade II-listed hall is located on a private country estate, with private use of the entire venue for weddings. See colshawhall.com for more information.

Andy Murray and Kim Sears: Cromlix Hotel, Dunblane

Tennis champion Andy Murray and his bride Kim hosted their wedding reception at Cromlix, the luxury hotel he owns close to his hometown of Dunblane. The hotel is set in 34 acres of woodland and gardens, with its own chapel and house loch, restaurant and reception room. Full exclusive hire of the hotel including 16 bedrooms and all public areas is available, with a price of £8,000 from November – March, and £13,000 between April – October. Get all the details at Cromlix.com.

MORE: 5 ways to save money on your wedding venue

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright: Hengrave Hall, Suffolk

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds, before moving to Hengrave Hall in Suffolk for their reception. The beautiful Tudor mansion is considered one of the best wedding venues in the area, with space for up to 140 guests in the Long Gallery, along with picturesque gardens that offer the perfect backdrop for photographs. Venue hire starts from £4,000 + VAT (excluding food and drink). Find out more at hengravehall.com.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black: Bovey Castle, Devon

It's easy to see why Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black chose Bovey Castle in Devon for their big day. The five-star venue offers exclusive use of the castle and its grounds for weddings, with packages starting from £165 per person. See more at boveycastle.com.

David and Victoria Beckham: Luttrellstown Castle, Dublin

It has been almost 19 years since David and Victoria Beckham married at Luttrellstown Castle, Dublin, but it still remains one of the city's most well-known wedding venues. The castle and its walled gardens are available for exclusive use. See more at luttrellstowncastle.com.

READ: 10 ways Victoria and David Beckham’s regal wedding broke the mould

Frankie and Wayne Bridge: Woburn Estate, Bedfordshire

The Saturdays singer and her partner exchanged vows at the Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire in 2014. The reception was held in a marquee that had been erected in the grounds of the picturesque country estate. There are three venues to choose from within the Woburn Estate; The Sculpture Gallery, The Woburn Hotel and The Safari Lodge. Find out more at woburnweddings.co.uk.

MORE: Frankie Bridge shares unseen snap of gorgeous wedding dress

Christine and Frank Lampard: The Arts Club, London

TV presenter Christine Bleakley opted for a winter wonderland wedding in the heart of London for her big day with Frank Lampard. The couple said their vows at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before moving to private members' club The Arts Club for their reception. Located on Dover Street in Mayfair, the venue only hosts events for members. See theartsclub.co.uk for more information.

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall: Matfen Hall, Northumberland

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall hosted a traditional wedding ceremony at St Michael's Church in Newcastle before their wedding reception at Matfen Hall. The hotel is located within 300 acres of countryside and can host up to 250 guests in a marquee reception. Interested? Find out more at matfenhall.com.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll: Ashford Castle, County Mayo

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy and his bride Erica Stoll selected Ashford Castle in County Mayo, West Ireland for their nuptials in April 2017. The 800-year-old castle was the perfect destination for Rory and Erica to say 'I do'; offering five-star luxury for the couple and their guests, the venue is also surrounded by 350 acres of gardens and woodland for privacy as well as a stunning backdrop for the all-important wedding photos. More inforamtion at ashfordcastle.com.

Ciara and Russell Wilson: Peckforton Castle, Cheshire

US stars Ciara and Russell Wilson chose to host their fairytale wedding in the UK at Cheshire's Peckforton Castle. The venue offers five licensed rooms to cater for between ten and 160 guests for both the ceremony and reception. Expect to pay £11,500 for exclusive hire of the castle on a Saturday in summer 2019. See more at peckfortoncastle.co.uk.

Brooke Kinsella and Simon Boardley: Great Fosters, Surrey

Great Fosters country house hotel in Surrey was the venue of choice for Brooke Kinsella and her partner Simon, who tied the knot in December. The Grade I-listed building provided the perfect setting for their winter wedding, with 50 acres of gardens and parkland, a 14th century Tithe Barn and two restaurants. Visit greatfosters.co.uk to learn more about their wedding packages.

