STYLE ICON DAVID INSPIRES A NEW LOOK AT LA GALAXY

30 JANUARY 2007



His haircuts and choice of clothes are observed, commented on and copied all over the world, so it comes as no surprise to learn that the impending arrival of David Beckham has caused a bit of a sartorial rethink for the LA Galaxy football team.



The team, which traditionally plays in a green and yellow kit, may soon be having a wardrobe overhaul. Sources within the club are talking of a "re-branding", with president of LA Galaxy's parent company suggesting "a more legendary, traditional kind of look that's more of a soccer look".



"We made a decision that it was time to start thinking through how we create a more worldly brand," says Tim Leiweke, adding that the Galaxy colours may change to blue. Green and yellow shirts with Becks' name on the back are currently selling on internet auction sites for more that £80, even though he may never wear that kit.



Head honchos are reportedly keen to give the team's strip a more European feel to coincide with the arrival of their famous new player. The Beckhams will move to LA this summer, with David - who has signed a five-year contract worth £128 million - making his debut in the American league in August.