Sales of Real Madrid shirts soared after David joined the Spanish club in June 2003 and executives at LA Galaxy could well be hoping for a similar effect when he becomes part of the US team
LA Galaxy could be waving goodbye to their old strip as they say hello to Beckham. There is talk of "re-branding", with the team possibly ditching its distinctive yellow and green kit for a blue version
30 JANUARY 2007
His haircuts and choice of clothes are observed, commented on and copied all over the world, so it comes as no surprise to learn that the impending arrival of David Beckham has caused a bit of a sartorial rethink for the LA Galaxy football team.
The team, which traditionally plays in a green and yellow kit, may soon be having a wardrobe overhaul. Sources within the club are talking of a "re-branding", with president of LA Galaxy's parent company suggesting "a more legendary, traditional kind of look that's more of a soccer look".
"We made a decision that it was time to start thinking through how we create a more worldly brand," says Tim Leiweke, adding that the Galaxy colours may change to blue. Green and yellow shirts with Becks' name on the back are currently selling on internet auction sites for more that £80, even though he may never wear that kit.
Head honchos are reportedly keen to give the team's strip a more European feel to coincide with the arrival of their famous new player. The Beckhams will move to LA this summer, with David - who has signed a five-year contract worth £128 million - making his debut in the American league in August.
