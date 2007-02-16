Victoria continues the hunt for suitable Hollywood base

Given that they are one of the UK A-list's closest couples, Victoria and David Beckham must have been disappointed to spend Valentine's Day apart - he was in Madrid, she was in LA. The glamorous pair are no doubt feeling excited as well, though, as their move to the United States draws closer.



Victoria was unable to share Wednesday's traditional romance with her leading man as she was busy house hunting in Beverly Hills. The mum-of-three, who was the epitome of laid-back cool in tight jeans and an off-the-shoulder top, has viewed ten luxurious homes over the last few days.



She's also been busy preparing to launch a new range of denims stateside, sold under her and David's "dvb" label. Finalising schooling arrangements for the couple's two elder sons, Romeo and Brooklyn, has been on the agenda, too, adding to the former Spice Girl's packed agenda.



David, who is preparing in the Spanish capital for his team's crucial clash with arch-rivals Bayern Munich, has meanwhile poured cold water on speculation he might be setting his sights on an acting career. "It would be very difficult to be part of a film because I am not an actor and I never will be," said the footie ace when asked about his plans.